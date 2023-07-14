DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
Today at 05:00 pm
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 36.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:30:00 2023-07-14 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.30 EUR
|+1.31%
|+5.63%
|+10.06%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.06%
|900 M $
|+408.33%
|889 M $
|-33.39%
|921 M $
|+72.20%
|922 M $
|-25.68%
|956 M $
|-2.30%
|966 M $
|-25.40%
|823 M $
|+10.72%
|990 M $
|+53.48%
|996 M $
|+38.10%
|1 019 M $