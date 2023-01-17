Advanced search
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:07 2023-01-17 pm EST
42.13 EUR   +3.76%
12:24pDRAEGERWERK : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10:33aDrägerwerk targets growth again after declines and operating loss
DP
10:09aDrägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures 2022: net sales and earnings significantly below prior year despite continued high order backlog – forecast 2023: return to growth and profitability
EQ
DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating

01/17/2023 | 12:24pm EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 36.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
12:24pDRAEGERWERK : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10:33aDrägerwerk targets growth again after declines and operating loss
DP
10:09aDrägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures 2022: net sales and earnings significantly ..
EQ
01/11Jefferies downgrades Drägerwerk to 'Underperform' - Target 36 Euro
DP
01/11DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
MD
01/03Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Dräger redeems last participation certificates – streamli..
EQ
2022Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (..
EQ
2022Dd : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Gert-Hartwig Lescow, Purchase under an employee participati..
EQ
2022Dd : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Stefan Dräger, Purchase under the employee participation pr..
EQ
2022DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 2 970 M 3 214 M 3 214 M
Net income 2022 -17,1 M -18,5 M -18,5 M
Net Debt 2022 105 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,1x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 716 M 774 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 252
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,60 €
Average target price 53,58 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Schrofner Head-Innovation
Thorsten Grenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA-2.75%774
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.02%230 061
DANAHER CORPORATION3.09%199 185
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.43%91 491
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.56%66 645
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.39%61 420