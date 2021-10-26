Log in
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report
Dräger Responds to Ongoing Mask Demand, Announces New Pandemic Preparedness Stockpiling Plan for NIOSH-Approved, N95 Respirators

10/26/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Dräger Responds to Ongoing Mask Demand, Announces New Pandemic Preparedness Stockpiling Plan for NIOSH-Approved, N95 Respirators

PPE purchases may qualify for reimbursement under federal grants

Houston - In response to the increased demand for respiratory protection, Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, recently launched the pandemic preparedness stockpiling plan for the NIOSH- approved N95 respirators, the Dräger X-plore1750.

In 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) into law. The Act includes provisions which address funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including pandemic preparedness and resiliency stockpiling. To help state and local governments with supply chain planning, Dräger's new preparedness stockpiling program keeps large volume respirators stocked and ready to ship when emergency management, first responders or frontline workers need them.

The value Dräger provides state and local governments engaged in pandemic preparedness goes beyond providing respirators. Dräger offers a vendor- managed stockpile plan that provides the security of owning a physical inventory of critical NIOSH-approved face masks, while removing certain risks associated with expirations, storage requirements, security, and other considerations.

The development of this stockpiling program offers governments another tool to help address ongoing pandemic challenges, and build preparedness and resiliency for the future.

"Respiratory protection has been Dräger's passion and portfolio offering since the company's beginning over 130 years ago," said John Wilson, Dräger senior vice president of sales and marketing, safety solutions. "First responders and frontline workers put everything on the line, including their own health and safety, to safeguard our communities. Dräger is proud to continue to protect those who protect us."

Benefits of the X-plore 1750 include:

  • A patented CoolSAFE filter material that combines low breathing resistance and high filter performance
  • Streamlined design for easy don and doff
  • Individual packaging to keep masks clean and hygienic
  • Flat-foldeddesign for space saving and easy transport

In September, 2020, Dräger openeda facility in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania that manufactures and distributes X-plore 1750 masks. The facility was operational in just 5 weeks, a feat that usually takes 18-24 months.

For more information on N95 respirators, including help finding grants, visit Draeger.com/prepare.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR

3.4 billion in 2020. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.comfor more information.

Disclaimer

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
