Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Annual forecast raised again



13-Dec-2023 / 18:41 CET/CEST

Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Annual forecast raised again

Lübeck, December 13, 2023 – Dräger's net sales and earnings in the current fourth quarter of 2023 have so far exceeded the Company’s expectations. This is due to continued high net sales recognition with high-margin products and effective cost management. Dräger therefore expects to exceed its previous forecast for fiscal year 2023. Accordingly, net sales could even grow by more than 11.0 percent net of currency effects, which corresponds to nominal growth of more than 8.5 percent, and EBIT could reach more than 4.0 percent of consolidated net sales.

In October, Dräger had already raised its forecast for the EBIT margin to between 2.0 and 4.0 percent due to the positive business development. The original forecast range for fiscal year 2023 was for currency-adjusted net sales growth of between 7.0 and 11.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

The preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year will be published in mid-January 2024. The 2023 Annual Report will be published on March 7, 2024.

