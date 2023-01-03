Advanced search
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger redeems last participation certificates – streamlining of capital structure completed

01/03/2023 | 03:30am EST
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger redeems last participation certificates – streamlining of capital structure completed

03.01.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dräger redeems last participation certificates – streamlining of capital structure completed

Lübeck—Yesterday, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA redeemed all 382,289 remaining series D profit participation certificates as planned in return for a payment of EUR 546.20 per participation certificate. This completes the redemption of all outstanding participation certificates. The series D participation certificates that have now been redeemed remain entitled to the dividend for the last time for the 2022 financial year. The dividend will be paid out after the annual general meeting, which will be held on May 6, 2023.

Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG: “With the redemption of the last participation certificates, an era that began with the issue of the first Dräger participation certificates 40 years ago has come to an end. The redemption streamlines our capital structure and thus strengthens our position on the capital market. In the future, the profit will exclusively benefit the shareholders.”

Since 1983, Dräger participation certificates have been issued in three series. In 2020, Dräger had terminated all outstanding participation certificates, divided into series A, K and D. The participation certificates of series A and K were already redeemed at the beginning of 2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the participation certificates. Now, Dräger has repaid and redeemed all remaining participation certificates of series D.

Disclaimer
This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company’s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company’s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.


03.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1525525

 
1525525  03.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
