Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger redeems last participation certificates – streamlining of capital structure completed



03.01.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

Lübeck—Yesterday, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA redeemed all 382,289 remaining series D profit participation certificates as planned in return for a payment of EUR 546.20 per participation certificate. This completes the redemption of all outstanding participation certificates. The series D participation certificates that have now been redeemed remain entitled to the dividend for the last time for the 2022 financial year. The dividend will be paid out after the annual general meeting, which will be held on May 6, 2023.

Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG: “With the redemption of the last participation certificates, an era that began with the issue of the first Dräger participation certificates 40 years ago has come to an end. The redemption streamlines our capital structure and thus strengthens our position on the capital market. In the future, the profit will exclusively benefit the shareholders.”

Since 1983, Dräger participation certificates have been issued in three series. In 2020, Dräger had terminated all outstanding participation certificates, divided into series A, K and D. The participation certificates of series A and K were already redeemed at the beginning of 2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the participation certificates. Now, Dräger has repaid and redeemed all remaining participation certificates of series D.