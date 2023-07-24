Equities DRW3 DE0005550636
|44.98 EUR
|-1.80%
|-1.10%
|+7.78%
|DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : EPS upgrade (2023: +93.7%, 2024: -0.4%)
|DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Strong Q2 23 prelims; FY23 outlook appears conservative
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : EPS upgrade (2023: +93.7%, 2024: -0.4%)
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care, preoperative care, critical care and prenatal care. The Safety segment develops, produces and markets products, system solutions and services for personal protection, gas detection technology and integrated hazard management for customers from various industries, such as mining, fire departments, police and disaster protection. The Company has production sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
45.80EUR
Average target price
49.78EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.68%
Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.78%
|890 M $
|-35.76%
|891 M $
|+408.33%
|889 M $
|+72.49%
|922 M $
|-0.33%
|947 M $
|-26.30%
|950 M $
|+10.96%
|971 M $
|+91.18%
|974 M $
|+33.81%
|977 M $
|+19.90%
|723 M $