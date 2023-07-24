  1. Markets
Security DRW3

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

Equities DRW3 DE0005550636

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:19:03 2023-07-24 pm EDT
44.98 EUR -1.80% -1.10% +7.78%
06:18pm DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : EPS upgrade (2023: +93.7%, 2024: -0.4%) Alphavalue
Jul. 18 DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Strong Q2 23 prelims; FY23 outlook appears conservative Alphavalue

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : EPS upgrade (2023: +93.7%, 2024: -0.4%)

Today at 12:18 pm

Latest news about Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating MD
Drägerwerk quarterly figures leave investors cold DP
Drägerwerk earns less than expected in operating terms - share under pressure DP
DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating MD
Eased supply chain problems lead to jump in sales at Drägerwerk DP
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research takes a positive view MD
Warburg Research upgrades Drägerwerk to 'Buy', target to 53.10 euros DP
Medical technology industry with concern and a bit of optimism DP
DRÄGERWERK AG &amp; CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Approves Dividend on Common Share for Fiscal Year 2022 CI
DRAEGERWERK : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser MD
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Q1 23: Medical rebound complemented by a strong Safety showing Alphavalue
Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023 CI
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Drägerwerk makes profit again in the first quarter DP
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Hopes pinned on a connected-care recovery Alphavalue
Hauck Aufhäuser IB resumes Drägerwerk with 'Buy' rating DP
Philips inspires the sector - In addition, study drives Drägerwerk DP
DRAEGERWERK : Raised to Buy by Hauck & Aufhauser MD
Drägerwerk jumps to top of SDax - figures well received DP
Drägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - share price increases DP
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Drägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - forecast confirmed DP

Chart Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Chart Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Company Profile

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care, preoperative care, critical care and prenatal care. The Safety segment develops, produces and markets products, system solutions and services for personal protection, gas detection technology and integrated hazard management for customers from various industries, such as mining, fire departments, police and disaster protection. The Company has production sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
45.80EUR
Average target price
49.78EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.68%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

