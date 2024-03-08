Stock DRW3 DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Equities

DRW3

DE0005550636

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 06:14:37 2024-03-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
49.78 EUR +1.17% Intraday chart for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA +5.41% -4.15%
11:56am DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : FY23: Dividend surprise holds centre-stage Alphavalue
11:43am DRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 07.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Drägerwerk to increase dividend more than expected - share price rises DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 07/03/2024 - 10:15 am DP
DRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating ZD
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Target upgrade by 10.1% Alphavalue
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Strong finish to FY23; China the ‘swing factor’ in FY24 Alphavalue
Warburg Research rates Drägerwerk at 'Buy' - Target 62 euros DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 16.01.2024 - 15:15 DP
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating ZD
DRAEGERWERK : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies ZD
Drägerwerk expects more moderate growth - significantly higher dividend DP
Drägerwerk in focus - Traders: Results with light and shadow DP
Drägerwerk expects more moderate growth - dividend to increase significantly DP
Warburg Research raises Drägerwerk to 'Buy' - target high DP
DRAEGERWERK : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research ZD
DRAEGERWERK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 14.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
Drägerwerk raises annual targets again DP
Drägerwerk raises its annual targets again at the end of the year DP
Ascom, Drägerwerk Consortium Gets EUR18 Million EU Grant for ICU Research Project MT
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral ZD

Chart Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Company Profile

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care, preoperative care, critical care and prenatal care. The Safety segment develops, produces and markets products, system solutions and services for personal protection, gas detection technology and integrated hazard management for customers from various industries, such as mining, fire departments, police and disaster protection. The Company has production sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
49.2 EUR
Average target price
56.25 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi.
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA Stock Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
-4.15% 929M
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
+12.60% 228B
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
+9.85% 188B
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+16.45% 138B
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+17.32% 99.5B
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+9.54% 70.12B
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
+23.03% 56.41B
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
+1.87% 49.78B
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
+7.39% 43.76B
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+19.80% 42.19B
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
