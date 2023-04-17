Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positive EBIT – forecast for 2023 confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Lübeck, April 17, 2023 – Dräger's net sales in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 18.0 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 761 million, thus significantly surpassing the prior-year figure (3 months 2022: EUR 649.5 million). This was due in particular to the significant improvement in delivery capabilities, which enabled strong sales growth from the high order backlog. In addition, the significant increase in demand for ventilators in China had a positive impact on the sales development. In the medical division, net sales in the first quarter increased by 23.0 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 470 million (3 months 2022: EUR 385.2 million). In the safety division, net sales rose by 10.7 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 291 million (3 months 2022: EUR 264.3 million).

Preliminary calculated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to around EUR 29 million (3 months 2022: EUR -35.1 million) in line with the significant net sales growth. Gross margin increased to around 45 percent (3 months 2022: 42.2 percent), in particular due to the positive change in the product mix.

Order intake in the first quarter of 2023 was down 1.9 percent year on year (net of currency effects), amounting to around EUR 804 million (3 months 2022: EUR 825.7 million). The medical division recorded a decrease of 7.6 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 465 million (3 months 2022: EUR 507.9 million), while the safety division reported an increase of 7.2 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 338 million (3 months 2022: EUR 317.8 million).

Dräger confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the Company expects a return to growth and profitability with an increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

Full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 28, 2023.

