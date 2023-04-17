Advanced search
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
04/17/2023
43.20 EUR   +2.13%
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positive EBIT – forecast for 2023 confirmed

04/17/2023 | 11:51am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positive EBIT – forecast for 2023 confirmed

17-Apr-2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positive EBIT – forecast for 2023 confirmed

Lübeck, April 17, 2023 – Dräger's net sales in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 18.0 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 761 million, thus significantly surpassing the prior-year figure (3 months 2022: EUR 649.5 million). This was due in particular to the significant improvement in delivery capabilities, which enabled strong sales growth from the high order backlog. In addition, the significant increase in demand for ventilators in China had a positive impact on the sales development. In the medical division, net sales in the first quarter increased by 23.0 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 470 million (3 months 2022: EUR 385.2 million). In the safety division, net sales rose by 10.7 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 291 million (3 months 2022: EUR 264.3 million).

Preliminary calculated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to around EUR 29 million (3 months 2022: EUR -35.1 million) in line with the significant net sales growth. Gross margin increased to around 45 percent (3 months 2022: 42.2 percent), in particular due to the positive change in the product mix.

Order intake in the first quarter of 2023 was down 1.9 percent year on year (net of currency effects), amounting to around EUR 804 million (3 months 2022: EUR 825.7 million). The medical division recorded a decrease of 7.6 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 465 million (3 months 2022: EUR 507.9 million), while the safety division reported an increase of 7.2 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 338 million (3 months 2022: EUR 317.8 million).

Dräger confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the Company expects a return to growth and profitability with an increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

Full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 28, 2023.

 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53–55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
www.draeger.com

 

Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

 

Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

 

Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 071 9
WKN: 555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555071 Genussschein D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1609499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1609499  17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
