LÜBECK (dpa-AFX) - The medical and safety technology group Drägerwerk intends to significantly increase its dividend following a substantial increase in net sales and earnings. Dräger had returned to growth and profitability in 2023 as planned, the Group announced surprisingly in Lübeck on Monday evening. However, more moderate growth is expected in the current year. The share price rose by 1.5 percent compared to the Xetra close.

The preliminary figures for 2023, with a currency-adjusted increase in net sales of 13.2 percent to EUR 3.4 billion and an EBIT margin of 4.9 percent (previous year: minus 2.9 percent), were above the company's own original expectations, it added. Against this backdrop, Dräger intends to significantly increase the dividend and distribute around 30 percent of net income. The final proposal will be made with the final business figures for 2023.

For the current year, Drägerwerk is targeting a currency-adjusted increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent. The EBIT margin should be between 2.5 and 5.5 percent. In the past year, growth and profitability were supported by catch-up effects in the course of improving the previously limited delivery capacity. The wave of demand for ventilators in China at the beginning of the year also had a positive impact on sales and earnings. These effects were absent in the current financial year, it was now reported.

The full annual report is to be published on March 7./jha/he