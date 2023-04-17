Drägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - forecast confirmed

LÜBECK (dpa-AFX) - The medical and safety technology group Drägerwerk started the new year with a jump in net sales. The significantly improved ability to deliver ensured a jump in sales in the first quarter from EUR 649.5 million in the prior year to around EUR 761 million after adjusting for currency effects. In addition, the significant increase in demand for ventilators in China had a positive impact, the Group announced in Lübeck on Monday evening. It also confirmed its forecast for the current year.

Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) rose to around 29 million euros in the first quarter as a result of the significant sales growth. A year earlier, this figure had stood at a loss of 35.1 million euros. The gross margin increased to around 45 percent (previous year: 42.2 percent), in particular due to a positive product mix, the company added. By contrast, currency-adjusted order intake fell from EUR 825.7 million in the prior year to around EUR 804 million.

For the current fiscal year, Drägerwerk continues to expect a return to growth and profitability with a currency-adjusted increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

Investors were pleased. The Drägerwerk preferred share recently gained three percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price in the Xetra main market./jha/he