Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:47:37 2023-04-17 pm EDT
43.28 EUR   +2.30%
01:07pDrägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - forecast confirmed
DP
11:51aDrägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positive EBIT – forecast for 2023 confirmed
EQ
04/14DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - forecast confirmed

04/17/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LÜBECK (dpa-AFX) - The medical and safety technology group Drägerwerk started the new year with a jump in net sales. The significantly improved ability to deliver ensured a jump in sales in the first quarter from EUR 649.5 million in the prior year to around EUR 761 million after adjusting for currency effects. In addition, the significant increase in demand for ventilators in China had a positive impact, the Group announced in Lübeck on Monday evening. It also confirmed its forecast for the current year.

Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) rose to around 29 million euros in the first quarter as a result of the significant sales growth. A year earlier, this figure had stood at a loss of 35.1 million euros. The gross margin increased to around 45 percent (previous year: 42.2 percent), in particular due to a positive product mix, the company added. By contrast, currency-adjusted order intake fell from EUR 825.7 million in the prior year to around EUR 804 million.

For the current fiscal year, Drägerwerk continues to expect a return to growth and profitability with a currency-adjusted increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.

Investors were pleased. The Drägerwerk preferred share recently gained three percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price in the Xetra main market./jha/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
01:07pDrägerwerk starts the year with a jump in net sales - forecast confirmed
DP
11:51aDrägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures Q1 2023: Strong net sales growth and positi..
EQ
04/14DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/16Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/16DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/09Dräger CEO: Business in Russia and China difficult
DP
03/09Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09Drägerwerk intends to keep dividend constant despite loss
DP
03/09Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Dräger expects return to profitable growth in 2023
EQ
01/25Warburg Research lowers target for Drägerwerk to 42.24 euros
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 258 M 3 581 M 3 581 M
Net income 2023 12,9 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2023 496 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,6x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 757 M 827 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 695
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,30 €
Average target price 53,28 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Schrofner Head-Innovation
Thorsten Grenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA1.32%832
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.93%227 115
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.18%183 494
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.63%93 526
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.89%74 410
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.49%65 825
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer