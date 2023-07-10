HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Warburg Research upgraded Drägerwerk from "hold" to "buy" and raised its price target from 44.10 euros to 53.10 euros. According to an outlook on the quarterly report available on Monday, analyst Christian Ehmann considers it likely that the supplier of medical and safety technology will ultimately reach the upper end of the targeted annual range. He expects the second quarter to be as strong as the first./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 10.07.2023 / 08:15 / CEST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / CEST