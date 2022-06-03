Dragon Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notices x4

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 June 2022

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES

DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA) ("DRA" or "the Company") releases a Change of Director's Interest Notice (ASX Appendix 3Y) attached to this announcement for each of the Non-Executive Directors listed below. The change for each Non-Executive Director is the issue of zero exercise price options with an expiry date of 30 May 2024, which were issued in lieu of cash payment of 20% of Non-Executive Director annual remuneration earned between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021. The issue of these options was approved by shareholders at DRA's 2022 annual general meeting held on 17 May 2022.

Peter Mansell

Kathleen Bozanic

Lee (Les) Guthrie

Paulus (Paul) Lombard

This announcement was approved for release by Ben Secrett, Company Secretary.

