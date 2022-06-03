Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dragon Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRA   AU000000DRA1

DRAGON MINING LIMITED

(DRA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  10-11
0.1700 AUD   +13.33%
05:12aDRAGON MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notices x4
PU
05:02aDRAGON MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA
PU
06/02DRAGON MINING : Takeovers Panel Declaration and Orders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dragon Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notices x4

06/03/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 June 2022

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES

DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA) ("DRA" or "the Company") releases a Change of Director's Interest Notice (ASX Appendix 3Y) attached to this announcement for each of the Non-Executive Directors listed below. The change for each Non-Executive Director is the issue of zero exercise price options with an expiry date of 30 May 2024, which were issued in lieu of cash payment of 20% of Non-Executive Director annual remuneration earned between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021. The issue of these options was approved by shareholders at DRA's 2022 annual general meeting held on 17 May 2022.

  • Peter Mansell
  • Kathleen Bozanic
  • Lee (Les) Guthrie
  • Paulus (Paul) Lombard

- ENDS -

This announcement was approved for release by Ben Secrett, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investor queries:

Haydn von Maltitz

Head of Corporate Affairs - DRA Global Ph: +61 8 6163 5939 shareholders@draglobal.com

About DRA Global Limited

DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA | JSE: DRA) (DRA or the Company) is a multi-disciplinary consulting, engineering, project delivery and operations management group predominantly focused on the mining and minerals resources sector. DRA has an extensive global track record, spanning more than three decades and more than 7,500 studies and projects as well as operations, maintenance and optimisation solutions across a wide range of commodities.

DRA has expertise in mining, minerals and metals processing and related non-process infrastructure including sustainability, water and energy solutions for the mining industry. DRA delivers advisory, engineering and project delivery services throughout the capital project lifecycle from concept through to operational readiness and commissioning as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and shutdown services.

DRA, headquartered in Perth, Australia, services its global customer base through 19 offices across Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Physical Level 8, 256 Adelaide Terrace / Perth WA 6000 / Australia // Postal

PO Box 3130 / East Perth WA 6892 / Australia

Telephone +61 (0)8 6163 5900 // info@draglobal.com // ACN 622 581 935 //

ASX: DRA / JSE:DRA

draglobal.com

Page / 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

DRA Global Limited

ABN

75 622 581 935

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Mansell

Date of last notice

1 October 2021

Date of this notice

3 June 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

a)

Manfam Pty Ltd - shareholder in body

(including registered holder)

corporate

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

b)

Elizabeth Jane Mansell - spouse

relevant interest.

Date of change

30 May 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

a) 34,652 fully paid ordinary shares

b)

20,283 unquoted options (exercise price

$0.00, expiry date 28 September 2023)

Class

Unquoted options (exercise price $0.00,

expiry date 30 May 2024)

Number acquired

8,421

Number disposed

0

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Options issued in lieu of cash payment of 20%

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

of

Non-Executive

Director

annual

valuation

remuneration earned between 1 July 2021 and

31 December 2021 ($24,000).

No. of securities held after change

a) 34,652 fully paid ordinary shares

b)

20,283 unquoted options (exercise price

$0.00, expiry date 28 September 2023)

8,421 unquoted

options (exercise price

$0.00, expiry date 30 May 2024)

Nature of change

Options issued in lieu of cash payment of 20%

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

of

Non-Executive

Director

annual

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

remuneration. See Notice of 2022 Annual

participation in buy-back

General Meeting released on 13 April 2022 for

further details. Shareholder approval for the

issue was obtained on 17 May 2022.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

DRA Global Limited

ABN

75 622 581 935

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kathleen Bozanic

Date of last notice

1 October 2021

Date of this notice

3 June 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

30 May 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

12,658 fully paid ordinary shares

8,491 unquoted options (exercise price $0.00,

expiry date 28 September 2023)

Class

Unquoted options (exercise price $0.00,

expiry date 30 May 2024)

Number acquired

4,210

Number disposed

0

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DRA Global Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DRAGON MINING LIMITED
05:12aDRAGON MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notices x4
PU
05:02aDRAGON MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA
PU
06/02DRAGON MINING : Takeovers Panel Declaration and Orders
PU
06/02DRAGON MINING : Takeovers Panel Declaration and Order
PU
06/02DRAGON MINING : Takeovers Panel Orders
PU
05/31DRAGON MINING : Substantial Holder Notices
PU
05/19SRG Mining Announces Strategic Corporate Update, Updated Feasibility Study Underway To ..
AQ
05/12DRA Global Appoints Acting CFO
MT
03/22DRA Global CEO Ouster Raised to Australian Takeovers Panel
MT
03/01American Lithium appoints DRA Global as Project Lead to finalize TLC PEA
AQ
More news
Chart DRAGON MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dragon Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Brett Robert Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel K. Broughton Chief Financial Officer
Arthur George Dew Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Stewart Project Manager-Fäboliden Gold Project
Päivi Maria Kristiina Mikkonen General Manager-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAGON MINING LIMITED-12.82%0
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.92%54 595
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.11%37 306
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED4.33%25 218
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.81%24 133
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.64%19 587