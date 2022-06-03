Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dragon Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRA   AU000000DRA1

DRAGON MINING LIMITED

(DRA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  10-11
0.1700 AUD   +13.33%
05:12aDRAGON MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notices x4
PU
05:02aDRAGON MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA
PU
06/02DRAGON MINING : Takeovers Panel Declaration and Orders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dragon Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA

06/03/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday June 03, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Zero exercise price options expiring 30 May 2024.

21,051

30/05/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75622581935

1.3

ASX issuer code

DRA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Zero exercise price options expiring 30 May 2024.

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/5/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

8,421

Peter Mansell

Elizabeth Mansell

4,210

Kathleen Bozanic

Kathleen Bozanic

4,210

Lee (Les) Guthrie

LGSG Investments Pty Ltd

4,210

Paulus (Paul) Lombard

Paulus Lombard

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

For

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02510428-6A1086755?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

30/5/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

company option Other

Description

Full paid ordinary shares (ASX: DRA)

only

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02393009-6A1039883?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Options issued in lieu of cash payment of 20% of Non-Executive Director annual remuneration earned between 1 July

2021 and 31 December 2021.

I

ue details

use

Number of +securities

21,051

21,051

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DRA Global Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
