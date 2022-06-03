Dragon Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
DRA GLOBAL LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday June 03, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
New class - code
|
Zero exercise price options expiring 30 May 2024.
21,051
30/05/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DRA GLOBAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
3/6/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New class - code to be confirmed
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
8,421
Peter Mansell
4,210
Kathleen Bozanic
4,210
Lee (Les) Guthrie
|
|
Paulus (Paul) Lombard
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
For
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02510428-6A1086755?access_token=8
Options Details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.00000000
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
company option Other
Description
Full paid ordinary shares (ASX: DRA)
