Dragon Victory International : Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting

At the 2022 extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Dragon Victory International Limited (the "Company") held on November 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Local Time, the shareholders of the Company approved and adopted the following resolutions:

1. to change the name of the Company to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited ("Name Change"); and 2. to adopt the second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

A total of 11,301,677 votes, representing 42.02% of the votes exercisable as of October 21, 2022, the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the 2022 extraordinary general meeting. The results of the votes were as follows: