    LYL   KYG283651076

DRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(LYL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:28 2022-11-16 pm EST
0.5566 USD   +0.94%
Dragon Victory International : Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Dragon Victory International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09/27Dragon Victory International Gets Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice
MT
Dragon Victory International : Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting

At the 2022 extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Dragon Victory International Limited (the "Company") held on November 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Local Time, the shareholders of the Company approved and adopted the following resolutions:

1. to change the name of the Company to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited ("Name Change"); and
2. to adopt the second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

A total of 11,301,677 votes, representing 42.02% of the votes exercisable as of October 21, 2022, the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the 2022 extraordinary general meeting. The results of the votes were as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstain
Name Change of the Company 11,298,791 2,886 0
Adoption of the second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company 11,298,780 2,896 1

Disclaimer

Dragon Victory International Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
