Material Definitive Agreement - Form 6-K

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On October 27, 2021, Dragon Victory International Limited, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Company"), entered into a Consulting and Warrant Issuance Agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Xianqun Hu, Ying Cai, Jiarui Li, and Ailing Zhang (collectively, the "Consultants" and each a "Consultant"). Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, the Consultants agreed to provide certain services to the Company in connection with the business operation of a joint venture company which will be formed by the Company and an industry leader (the "Joint Venture"). The services to be provided by the Consultants, include, among other things, the following: (i) establishing a proprietary system for cryptocurrency derivatives trading; (ii) designing different structure products for use in trading with counterparties; (iii) optimizing internal pricing and dynamic hedging models; (iv) ongoing monitoring and improving of the proprietary system to maximize the return of invested capital and grow the size of proprietary assets; (v) assisting in the hiring process and establishment of a team for the development of the Joint Venture; and (vi) providing industry expertise to help shape the Joint Venture's long-term strategy .

Pursuant to such Consulting Agreement, the Company agreed to issue (i) warrants to Xianqun Hu to purchase an aggregate of 900,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Hu Warrants"), (ii) warrants to Ying Cai to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 Ordinary Shares (the "Cai Warrants"), (iii) warrants to Jiarui Li to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 Ordinary Shares (the "Li Warrants"), and (iv) warrants to Ailing Zhang to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 Ordinary Shares (the "Zhang Warrants," together with the Hu Warrants, the Cai Warrants, and the Li Warrants, the "Warrants").

The Warrants will become exercisable once issued, with an exercise price that is the lower of (i) $1.5 per share and (ii) 88% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares for the 10-trading-day period immediately prior to the exercise of the Warrants, and will expire five years after issuance.

In addition, the Company also agreed that, as soon as practicable, and in no event later than 60 days after the execution of the Consulting Agreement, the Company shall file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (at the Company's sole cost and expense) a registration statement (the "Registration Statement"), which Registration Statement shall be on Form F-3, if eligible, registering the resale of the Ordinary Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants;

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Consulting Agreement. A copy of the Consulting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary of the terms of the Consulting Agreement is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, such document.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Consulting Agreement dated October 27, 2021 by and among the Company and the Consultants

