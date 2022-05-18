Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round

May 18 (Reuters) - SpotOn said on Wednesday it had raised
$300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment
firm Dragoneer, which valued the software maker at $3.6 billion.
The fundraise also saw participation from growth-stage
venture capital fund G Squared and existing investors Andreessen
Horowitz, DST Global, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Investment
Company.
SpotOn, co-founded in 2017 by twin brothers Matt and Zach
Hyman, offers payments and other software to restaurants as well
as other small and medium-sized businesses.
In September, SpotOn had raised https://spoton.com/blog/300-million-series-e-funding
$300 million in a series E round that valued the company at
$3.15 billion.
Its move to raise capital comes amid a broader sell-off in
tech stocks over the past few months, which is likely to
pressure the valuations of private companies.
However, investors such as Tiger Global and Andreessen
Horowitz continue to pour money into tech companies.
Earlier this month, New York-based digital asset trading
platform Talos raised its valuation to $1.25 billion after an
early stage funding round led by General Atlantic that also saw
participation from Andreessen Horowitz.
San Franciso-based SpotOn said on Wednesday it had tripled
revenue in the restaurant sector over the past year and that it
would use the funds raised to develop technology products.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel)