  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGNU   KYG283151028

DRAGONEER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. III

(DGNU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 03:59:52 pm EDT
9.730 USD   -0.10%
02:16pSoftware firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round
RE
05/16DRAGONEER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/16Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round

05/18/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - SpotOn said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer, which valued the software maker at $3.6 billion.

The fundraise also saw participation from growth-stage venture capital fund G Squared and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Investment Company.

SpotOn, co-founded in 2017 by twin brothers Matt and Zach Hyman, offers payments and other software to restaurants as well as other small and medium-sized businesses.

In September, SpotOn had raised https://spoton.com/blog/300-million-series-e-funding $300 million in a series E round that valued the company at $3.15 billion.

Its move to raise capital comes amid a broader sell-off in tech stocks over the past few months, which is likely to pressure the valuations of private companies.

However, investors such as Tiger Global and Andreessen Horowitz continue to pour money into tech companies.

Earlier this month, New York-based digital asset trading platform Talos raised its valuation to $1.25 billion after an early stage funding round led by General Atlantic that also saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz.

San Franciso-based SpotOn said on Wednesday it had tripled revenue in the restaurant sector over the past year and that it would use the funds raised to develop technology products. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DRAGONEER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. III
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Pat D. Robertson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marc Stad Chairman
Sarah J. Friar Independent Director
David D. Ossip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAGONEER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. III-0.41%524
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.84%56 871
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.24%27 086
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-12.59%13 172
HAL TRUST-8.50%12 183
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.79%10 891