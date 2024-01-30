The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is now powered by Battle Born Batteries’ nontoxic lithium batteries, moving the nonprofit mobile recording studio toward improved sustainability.

The move to lithium batteries and solar panels allows the nonprofit to enhance their student experiences, increase the organization’s reach, and save money on expensive generator fuel as they share music education across the country.

Dragonfly Energy uses sixteen 270Ah 12V Battle Born LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries plus twelve 200W solar panels to power the mobile recording studio off the grid for up to eight hours of runtime with no loud generators. This runtime greatly increases with the availability of solar power.



RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born BatteriesTM and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced a partnership with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus (the “Lennon Bus”), now powered by Battle Born Batteries. The Lennon Bus, a nonprofit mobile recording facility providing hands-on experiences for students of all ages, recently underwent a major overhaul with support from Dolby, Apple, Dragonfly Energy, and several more generous corporations. Transitioning the bus to lithium power takes the bus to a new level of sustainability, cost-savings, and improved experience with up to eight hours of runtime off the batteries alone, plus extended runtime with the availability of solar power.

The Lennon Bus is committed to providing youth, communities, and schools across the nation with free events, workshops, interactive experiences, and hands-on opportunities to create original audio, video, and broadcast projects that reflect their ideas and inspirations.

Putting sustainability at the forefront, the integration of Battle Born Batteries allowed the removal of the previous heavy and toxic lead acid batteries, making the Lennon Bus a much greener vehicle. The addition of solar panels on the roof allows the batteries to charge from the sun, while the Dragonfly Energy Wakespeed WS500 charges the power bank while driving. All these improvements significantly reduces the need for generators. Outfitting the bus with these green energy components enables the nonprofit to have an even greater impact due to cost savings using batteries that will last for at least 10 years, avoiding the previous high cost of frequent battery replacement and expensive fuel for generators. In addition, these upgrades give the organization additional flexibility and freedom to take the bus to locations and events they may not have been able to travel to previously.

“As we looked to upgrade and improve the bus in various aspects, moving to lithium was an obvious solution to explore,” Brian Rothschild, co-founder of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, said. “The capabilities that Dragonfly Energy’s batteries have given us are beyond our expectations and now we can truly just go out and use the bus as it is designed to, focus on the project at hand, rather than worry about generators, fuel and all the noise and cost that come with them. We are beyond grateful to our supporters like Dragonfly Energy and the many other companies who helped us reimagine the bus to continue to achieve our mission.”

Dragonfly Energy uses solar and lithium power to fuel the mobile music recording studio, providing 103.68KW hours using sixteen 270Ah 12V Battle Born LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries. Twelve 200W solar panels provide 2,400 watts of solar power, a Wakespeed WS500 advanced alternator regulator provides charging via the bus’s engine and five 5000W 24V inverter/chargers provide adaptive charge technology. All this provides plenty of power for the two state-of-the-art studios on board which now include the ability to mix in Dolby Atmos, plus the ability to run A/C and other features that were previously limited in conjunction with the studio equipment.

“We're thrilled to partner with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and provide them with the sustainable energy they need to keep their musical education rolling across the country,” Tyler Bourns, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonfly Energy, said. “At Dragonfly Energy, we believe in the power of music to inspire and educate, and we're committed to doing our part to create a cleaner future for generations to come.”

The newly renovated Lennon Bus made its debut at The National Association of Music Merchants (“NAMM”) Show at the Anaheim Convention Center last week. Attendees, media, and celebrities, from RZA of Wu-Tang Clan to Khemist, winner of the John Lennon songwriting Contest’s Song of the Year, participated in educational events and tours to showcase the bus and its newly improved features.

For more information about Battle Born Batteries, visit online. For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere nonprofit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 26th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world, proceeds from which help to support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., The Dolby Institute, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Gibson Gives, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Epiphone, Triple G Ventures, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s partnership with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

DragonflyIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc.

dragonfly@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91196765-1fc6-4cc5-9033-5dec8d7f6ae2.