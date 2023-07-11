Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries will be standard equipment in every nuCamp recreational vehicle beginning in the 2024 model year

Battle Born Batteries will provide full lithium power systems for nuCamp travel trailers and truck campers including inverters and other components

The partnership is another in a growing list of RV brands offering Dragonfly Energy’s products as standard or optional equipment



RENO, Nev., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced that the Company’s lithium-ion batteries will be standard equipment in all nuCamp RV (“nuCamp”) travel trailer and truck camper products beginning in the 2024 model year. Battle Born Batteries have previously been offered as an upgrade option for nuCamp customers since 2022, and this agreement expands that partnership to fully integrated power systems supplied by Battle Born Batteries including lithium-ion batteries, inverters and additional necessary components.

“We have been working with nuCamp since early 2022 and we believe the relationship has been incredibly synergetic,” Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer for Dragonfly Energy, said. “The nuCamp team prioritizes quality, craftmanship, and providing the best experience for their customers. They were quick to see how Dragonfly Energy power systems can help them reach that goal. We started out testing by providing some full power systems on a small scale, and the response from their customers was very positive which we believe has led to making Battle Born Batteries power systems standard for nuCamp.”

Beginning in Q3 2023, the 2024 nuCamp model year products will begin shipping with Battle Born Batteries power systems as standard equipment. NuCamp is the first towable trailer manufacturer to install lithium batteries as standard across all makes and models produced. Power systems provided will include lithium-ion batteries, inverters, solar charge controllers and all other necessary components. Base packages include 100Ah power systems, with optional upgrades up to 810Ah, offering customers boondocking ready trailers to fit any style of camping.

“At nuCamp, we are always working to improve our products and create the best experience possible for our customers,” Scott Hubble, CEO at nuCamp, said. “We believe adding Battle Born Batteries and lithium power systems to our products will provide that added level of function and high quality that our customers have come to expect. We are privileged to have a partner like Dragonfly Energy and are excited to become the first towable lineup that has decided to feature these batteries as standard equipment across all makes and models.”

NuCamp, the world’s largest teardrop manufacturer, is considered to be one of the highest quality teardrop trailer and small camper manufacturers successfully producing products since 2004, ahead of the tiny living and off-grid trend. The team at nuCamp is highly dedicated to quality and providing the best product possible for their customers. These core values align with Dragonfly Energy, promoting hard work, doing the right thing, putting customer service first and genuinely caring about customers and the product that is put out. NuCamp joins a growing list of recreational vehicle manufacturers who now include Dragonfly Energy’s products as standard equipment.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About nuCamp

nuCamp manufactures some of the highest quality recreational vehicles available in North America. The dedicated craftsmen are committed to building with integrity and embracing innovative design with superior construction techniques and strict quality control, setting nuCamp apart from other manufacturers. Every nuCamp product is meticulously created by hand in Sugarcreek, Ohio. With the mission ‘to build the exceptional’ nuCamp has intentionally chosen to place quality and customer care squarely at the center of everything they do. Perhaps that is why nuCamp continues to hold the title as the world’s largest manufacturer of teardrop trailers.

