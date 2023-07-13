Dragonfly Energy has received a formal notice of allowance for a new U.S. patent for the design of the Company’s innovative GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deepcycle battery pack

The design steps outside the traditional lead acid forms,enabling custom installations to have more flexible solutions, and increased energy density for the end user

The to-be-granted patent supports Dragonfly Energy’s domestic market leadership position in designing and assembling custom battery packsand enables continued success in meeting growing market demand

The to-be-granted patent will add to the Company’s extensive portfolio of more than 55 issued patents and pending applications focused on battery chemistry, battery cell manufacturing, battery pack design, system components, and storage system networking

RENO, Nev., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, announced today it will be awarded a new U.S. patent based on a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 29/858,079 covering the overall look and design of the assembly case of the Company’s GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep cycle battery. The Company believes the design of the GC3 battery pack provides for more flexible solutions and increased energy density compared to traditional lead acid and lithium battery form factors.

The Company anticipates the patent will support the Company’s goal to lead the industry in providing safe, affordable and effective energy storage solutions.

“Our recently allowed design application helps to ensure that when people see a battery pack with our look and design, they know it represents quality,” Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy, said. “Our signature deep cycle batteries are well known in our core markets and position us to expand into new industries. In addition to our advancements in cell manufacturing and other fundamental storage technologies, these design patents maximize the value of our innovations.”

The patented design of the GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep cycle battery offers a unique case and shape that the Company believes will change the way batteries can be utilized across many industries including off-grid properties, auto trailers, RVs and more.

The GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep cycle battery is available to consumers through Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries brand and to Dragonfly Energy’s Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

