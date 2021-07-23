Draper Esprit : Key Information Document (KID) July 2021

KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT

Key Information Document

DISCLAIMER: Draper Esprit plc ("the Company") is required to produce and publish this document by the UK version of Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council on key information documents for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by The Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Regulation"). The Company is required to follow the Regulation's prescribed methodology in preparing the document, including for the determination of the Summary Risk Indicator and calculation of the Performance Scenarios.

The Company believes that the methodology prescribed by the Regulation for the preparation of the information in this document and, in particular, the Performance Scenarios, is primarily designed for packaged retail investment products rather than shares in a listed company such as the Company and, in the Company's case, produces results which, in the Company's view, could be misleading. Shares in the Company are suitable only for investors that are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment, who understand the potential risk of capital loss, for whom an investment in the Company constitutes part of a diversified investment portfolio, who fully understand and are willing to assume the risks involved in investing in the Company, who understand the limitations of the scenarios set out in the Summary Risk Indicator and Performance Scenarios and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that could result from such an investment in the Company's shares. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

PURPOSE: This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to helpyou compare it with other products. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

PRODUCT: The name of the Product is Draper Esprit plc, which is a Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIP).

The name of the PRIIP Manufacturer is Esprit Capital Partners LLP. ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50. Website: www.draperesprit.com. Or call +44 (0)20 7931 8800 for more information. The Financial Conduct Authority is responsible for the supervision of Esprit Capital Partners LLP in relation to this document. Date document updated: 23 July 2021.

WHAT IS THIS PRODUCT?

Type. Ordinary Shares of Draper Esprit plc, a closed-ended investment public limited company incorporated in England and Wales whose shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market and the Irish Stock Exchange's Euronext Dublin Market. The Company has an unlimited life and there is no maturity date for the ordinary shares. There is no recommended holding period for the ordinary shares (althougha holding period of 5 years has been used for the purposes of the calculations in this document).

Objectives: The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders by the creation, funding, incubation and

development of high-growth technology businesses. The Company intends to meet its investment objective by: (i) providing early stage businesses with initial smaller rounds of seed and series A primary investments, co-investments and commitments to third party seed funds; (ii) making larger series B+ and later series C+ primary investments and co-investments for scaling technology companies; and (iii) undertakingsecondary transactions.

The Company seeks exposure to early stage companies which combine technology and service provision; are able to generate strong margins through significant intellectual property or strong barriers to entry; are scalable and require relatively modest investment. The Company will primarily seek exposure to developing companies in, but not limited to, the following sectors of the digital economy: consumer technology, enterprise technology, hardware and deeptech and digital health and wellness. The Group's main focus is on making investments in the UK and Europe. No investment will be made if its costs exceed 15% of the Gross Portfolio Value at the time of investment. A further investment may be made in an existing portfolio business provided the aggregate cost of that investment and of all other unrealised investments in that portfoliobusiness does not exceed 15% of the Gross Portfolio Value.

Borrowing: The Company has a revolving £65m credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Investec which provides financial flexibility to fund the future growth plans of the Company's portfolio companies. Draw downs and pay downs are driven by portfolio investments and realisations. The level of the Company's borrowing may serve to magnify any gains or losses made by the Company. The Company seeks to maintain aconservative level of gearing and limit its borrowings to a maximum of 25% of the Group's net asset value at the time of investment.

Dividends: The Company intends to reinvest any income received from investee companies as well as the net proceeds of any realisations inthe group's portfolio. The directors may consider paying dividends in the future.

Term: The product has no maturity date, though the shares of the Company trade continuously on the London Stock Exchange and the IrishEuronext Dublin and are not bound by any prescribed redemption or sale restrictions.

Intended retail investor: Whilst shares in the Company can be freely acquired or traded on the Main Market and the Euronext Dublin Market, the Company is not specifically intended for retail investors. It is the Company's view that an investment in the Company is best suited to investors that are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment, who understand the potential risk of capital loss, for whom an investment in the ordinary shares constitutes part of a diversified investment portfolio, who fully understand and are willing to assume the risks involved in investing in the Company and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that may