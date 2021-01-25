Log in
DRAPER ESPRIT PLC

DRAPER ESPRIT PLC

(GROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Draper Esprit : leads $20m Series A in quantum computing company, Riverlane

01/25/2021 | 04:05am EST
Draper Esprit is pleased to lead the $20 million Series A funding round in quantum software company, Riverlane. Existing investors also joined the round, including; Cambridge Innovation Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, and the University of Cambridge.

Riverlane plans to use the funds to build out Deltaflow, its operating system for quantum computing, to expand internationally to the US, Europe and beyond. Deltaflow creates an ecosystem which enables increased levels of high performance of quantum computing. The software creates a solid platform for the rapid development forecasted in quantum hardware development across the pharmaceutical and materials industries.

Steve Brierley, Founder and CEO of Riverlane, commented:

'For a quantum ecosystem to thrive, we urgently need an operating system. An operating system makes quantum computers useful - it allows programs and applications to run on many different machines. Riverlane aims to make our operating system Deltaflow a global standard.

'I'm delighted to partner with Draper Esprit as we build the operating system for quantum computers and develop new collaborations with amazing quantum hardware companies.'

Stuart Chapman, Director at Draper Esprit commented:

'Draper Esprit has a heritage of supporting world-changing technologies as they scale. Riverlane is showing what is already possible as quantum emerges into the commercial world and we're excited by the traction they already display. Hardware manufacturers are already seeing the benefit from Deltaflow as Riverlane commercialise their technology.We look forward to seeing where Riverlane can go next.'

Posted on 25 Jan 2021

Disclaimer

Draper Esprit plc published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 131 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2021 118 M 161 M 161 M
Net cash 2021 73,7 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 943 M 1 288 M 1 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart DRAPER ESPRIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Draper Esprit plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAPER ESPRIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 721,80 GBX
Last Close Price 678,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Michael Arthur Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Slatford Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Malcolm Chapman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin David Wilkinson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daragh Phelan Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAPER ESPRIT PLC2.73%1 288
BLACKROCK, INC.1.87%112 119
UBS GROUP AG5.45%53 283
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.0.34%45 129
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.20%37 182
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.18%35 371
