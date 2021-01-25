Draper Esprit : leads $20m Series A in quantum computing company, Riverlane

Draper Esprit is pleased to lead the $20 million Series A funding round in quantum software company, Riverlane. Existing investors also joined the round, including; Cambridge Innovation Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, and the University of Cambridge.

Riverlane plans to use the funds to build out Deltaflow, its operating system for quantum computing, to expand internationally to the US, Europe and beyond. Deltaflow creates an ecosystem which enables increased levels of high performance of quantum computing. The software creates a solid platform for the rapid development forecasted in quantum hardware development across the pharmaceutical and materials industries.

Steve Brierley, Founder and CEO of Riverlane, commented:

'For a quantum ecosystem to thrive, we urgently need an operating system. An operating system makes quantum computers useful - it allows programs and applications to run on many different machines. Riverlane aims to make our operating system Deltaflow a global standard.

'I'm delighted to partner with Draper Esprit as we build the operating system for quantum computers and develop new collaborations with amazing quantum hardware companies.'

Stuart Chapman, Director at Draper Esprit commented:

'Draper Esprit has a heritage of supporting world-changing technologies as they scale. Riverlane is showing what is already possible as quantum emerges into the commercial world and we're excited by the traction they already display. Hardware manufacturers are already seeing the benefit from Deltaflow as Riverlane commercialise their technology.We look forward to seeing where Riverlane can go next.'