DRAPER ESPRIT PLC

DRAPER ESPRIT PLC

(GROW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/01 05:39:16 am
661 GBX   +1.07%
DRAPER ESPRIT : leads Endomag's £15m round
PU
11/30DRAPER ESPRIT : Interim Results 30 September 2020
PU
11/30DRAPER ESPRIT : invests in £78m Seedcamp V
PU
Draper Esprit : leads Endomag's £15m round

12/01/2020 | 05:09am EST
Draper Esprit is pleased to have led in Endomag's latest round of funding, yielding £15m from existing investors. Draper Esprit invested in Endomag's previous round in July 2018.

Endomag uses magnetic sensing for minimally-invasive surgical guidance to ensure cancer can be targeted and removed more accurately. Their products address unmet clinical needs in availability, workflow efficiency and surgical accuracy to provide a better experience for patients with breast cancer.

The funding brings the company's total funding to over £32m and will be used to develop new technologies and continue expansion in the US, Europe and in the UK.

Dr. Eric Mayes, CEO at Endomag commented:

'We feel privileged to have maintained our growth while continuing to support hospitals, doctors and their patients during these uncertain times. We're also fortunate to have investors that recognise our opportunity to lead the market while continuing to make a difference for people living with breast cancer.'

David Cummings, Venture Partner at Draper Esprit, commented:

'Investing in visionary companies like Endomag is proof of the value of Draper Esprit's publicly listed venture capital model - the capital we raise from public investors is put to work supporting the long-term growth of rapidly scaling technology businesses. We were proud to lead Endomag's raise in 2018 and we're delighted to lead this round, continuing our support. It's been a privilege to back Eric and his team on its incredible mission to improve the standard of cancer care the world over and we look forward to working with him in the future,'

Posted on 30 Nov 2020

Disclaimer

Draper Esprit plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 131 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2021 118 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2021 70,2 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 909 M 1 213 M 1 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 701,80 GBX
Last Close Price 654,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Michael Arthur Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Slatford Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Malcolm Chapman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin David Wilkinson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daragh Phelan Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAPER ESPRIT PLC36.25%1 213
BLACKROCK, INC.38.92%106 506
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.4.86%62 209
UBS GROUP AG5.44%51 032
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.6.45%41 326
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.27%34 666
