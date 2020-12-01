Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Draper Esprit VCT plc    EDV   GB0002867140

DRAPER ESPRIT VCT PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/01 07:53:19 am
41.5 GBX   +2.47%
11:03aDRAPER ESPRIT VCT : Trading app Freetrade to offer 3% on cash to keep client flow
RE
09/30DRAPER ESPRIT VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
09/23DRAPER ESPRIT VCT : Appointment of Corporate Broker
AQ
Draper Esprit VCT : Trading app Freetrade to offer 3% on cash to keep client flow

12/01/2020 | 11:03am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Commission-free stock trading app Freetrade will offer 3% interest on cash it holds for clients between their investments up to a maximum of 4,000 pounds, in a drive to attract more customers.

London-based Freetrade said on Tuesday that the service, which will be offered to its premium account holders, will be calculated on cash balances on a daily basis and paid monthly.

Freetrade's move is the latest by a fintech looking to attract new users with interest rates above the market average.

Digital brokers such as Freetrade in Britain and Robinhood Markets Inc in the United States have seen business surge as retail investors turn to online trading during coronavirus lockdowns.

Freetrade and its rivals are seeking to shake up the online brokerage market by offering commission free trades coupled with user-friendly apps. Popular with younger investors, they must keep growing their customer base rapidly to maintain cashflow.

Launched in 2018, Freetrade has grown to more than 250,000 users and said its trade volumes surpassed 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) in September.

Backed by venture capital firm Draper Esprit, Freetrade is planning to open European headquarters in Stockholm as it plans to expand into more countries in the region.

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAPER ESPRIT PLC 0.61% 650 Delayed Quote.36.25%
DRAPER ESPRIT VCT PLC 2.47% 41.5 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 -5,04 M -6,73 M -6,73 M
Net income 2020 -6,26 M -8,36 M -8,36 M
Net cash 2020 8,42 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,44x
Yield 2020 7,06%
Capitalization 44,9 M 59,9 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,3x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Brock Chairman
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Edward Wilson Jackson Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAPER ESPRIT VCT PLC-19.80%60
BLACKROCK, INC.38.92%106 506
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.54%62 209
UBS GROUP AG5.44%51 032
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.6.45%41 326
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.27%34 666
