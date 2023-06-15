Advanced search
    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
2023-06-15
582.40 GBX   +1.36%
03:54aBritain at lower risk of losing power next winter, says grid operator
AN
06/14Drax : Delegation of Japanese industry and embassy officials visit Drax Power Station
PU
06/09Drax : A very British way to save the planet
PU
Britain at lower risk of losing power next winter, says grid operator

06/15/2023 | 03:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Britain will be at a lower risk of losing power this winter than it was last time, according to a report from the company that runs the grid.

National Grid PLC's Electricity System Operator said on Thursday that power plants, wind farms and other generation methods are expected to be able to provide more than enough power to meet demand.

In an early outlook ahead of winter it said that the grid would have an average margin – the difference between supply of electricity and demand for it – of 4.8 gigawatts this coming winter.

That gives the system a margin of 8% – higher than last winter – reducing the period when demand might outstrip supply to just 0.1 hours, down from 0.2 hours a year earlier.

"That's really healthy. But even within that there will be tight days. There will be cold snaps in the winter and therefore we do expect to use our normal operational tools," said ESO corporate affairs director Jacob Rigg.

He said that ESO is still in negotiations with energy company Drax Group PLC to ensure that its coal power plant is on standby in case it is needed next winter.

ESO is also planning to bring back the so-called demand flexibility service – a system which pays customers to reduce their electricity use during tighter times.

By August Graham, PA Business Reporter

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC 0.38% 576.8 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.32% 1034.4 Delayed Quote.3.42%
