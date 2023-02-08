Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Drax Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:37:05 2023-02-08 am EST
647.25 GBX   +1.69%
06:17aBritain's Drax says power plants would still run during strike action
RE
01/03Citigroup cuts Wizz Air; Redburn likes CRH
AN
2022Powering Britain In 2022 : renewables reach record levels, but fossil fuels double power prices
PU
Britain's Drax says power plants would still run during strike action

02/08/2023 | 06:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Sunset over Drax power station in North Yorkshire

LONDON (Reuters) - Power plants operated by British generator Drax will still be able to operate if strike action by Unite union workers go ahead later this month, the company said on Wednesday.

Workers across a range of sectors in Britain have gone on strike in recent months, from rail workers to teachers, nurses to lawyers, as inflation, which hit a record high last year, squeezes household budgets.

Drax's power plants can make up around 7% of Britain's electricity supply.

"In the event of industrial action, Drax has robust plans in place to ensure the power station continues to safely generate renewable electricity for millions of homes and businesses," a spokesperson for Drax said.

The company dismissed claims made by the Unite union that the industrial action could lead to power cuts in the country.

Unite has announced nine days of strike action taking place on Feb. 20 and 27 and then March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and April 4, 10 and 17 after its workers rejected an 8% pay increase which it said represents real terms pay cut.

"The strike action at Drax will inevitably cause considerable strain on the national grid but this dispute is completely of the company's own making," Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting said.

Drax said its offer included a 2,000 pound ($2,418) lump sum and was worth 10% including 3 months of backdated pay rises.

Unite represents just over half of Drax's 471 production staff, Drax said.

($1 = 0.8270 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC 1.81% 647.5 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.24% 1038.25 Delayed Quote.3.82%
06:17aBritain's Drax says power plants would still run during strike action
RE
01/03Citigroup cuts Wizz Air; Redburn likes CRH
AN
2022Powering Britain In 2022 : renewables reach record levels, but fossil fuels double power p..
PU
2022Barclays Keeps Drax Group at Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
2022Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo price target
AN
2022UK strikes continue; AstraZeneca wins Japan approvals
AN
2022Barclays Maintains Drax Group at Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Stifel raises Next to buy, cuts boohoo to h..
AN
2022UK to Offer Exceptional Allowance in Electricity Generator Windfall Tax
DJ
2022Drax Group Confirms Details Of UK's Electricity Generators Levy
MT
