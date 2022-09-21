Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Drax Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
683.50 GBX   -1.01%
12:20aDRAX : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Climate Week
PU
12:04aBritain's Drax signs deal to sell 2 million U.S. carbon removal credits
RE
09/02DRAX : CEO responds to the US DOE National Renewable Energy Lab Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Drax signs deal to sell 2 million U.S. carbon removal credits

09/21/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sunset over Drax power station in North Yorkshire

LONDON (Reuters) - British power generator Drax has signed a memorandum of understanding with carbon finance firm Respira International which could see Drax sell up to 2 million carbon removal credits from proposed biomass projects in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

Drax is developing technology to capture and store emissions generated at its power plants which burn wood-based biomass pellets in Britain and is seeking to build similar projects in the United States by the mid- to late 2020s.

Under the memorandum of understanding announced on Wednesday Respira International has the option to buy up to 2 million tonnes of carbon removals over a five-year period from future Drax operations in the Unites States.

"Securing commitments from customers to buy the removal credits is a big part of what will enable the project to proceed," Drax commercial director Angela Hepworth told Reuters.

Drax says that as well as the plants capturing the emissions they create by burning pellets, the absorption of greenhouse gases during the growth of the wood means their overall impact is carbon negative, allowing the projects to generate carbon removal credits.

Many companies have set net zero emissions targets which will require them to purchase carbon offset credits to compensate for the emissions they are unable to cut themselves, with some companies, such as Microsoft willing to pay a premium for removal credits, which take carbon emissions out of the atmosphere.

Green groups have criticised the burning of wood biomass pellets, arguing it is not a carbon-neutral method of energy generation and that pellet production can contribute to deforestation.

Drax says it only uses wood residuals or byproducts from trees primarily used for lumber, and that demand for wood from sustainable managed forests can help increase forest growth.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC -1.01% 683.5 Delayed Quote.12.98%
LUMBER 6.99% 515.9 End-of-day quote.-57.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.85% 242.45 Delayed Quote.-27.91%
All news about DRAX GROUP PLC
12:20aDRAX : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Climate Week
PU
12:04aBritain's Drax signs deal to sell 2 million U.S. carbon removal credits
RE
09/02DRAX : CEO responds to the US DOE National Renewable Energy Lab Report
PU
08/25DRAX GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/24DRAX : CEO Will Gardiner responds to the government's new power BECCS project submission
PU
08/18Britain signs up old coal units as back-up in case of winter power crunch
RE
08/18Britain's National Grid signs winter coal contracts
RE
08/11EDF, RWE Among Electricity Players in Roundtable With UK’s Johnson to Discuss Ris..
MT
08/11DRAX : CEO Will Gardiner responds to a new government consultation to support power BECCS
PU
08/11Drax Group Makes Record Fall After UK Questions Sustainability Of Wood Pellets Import
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRAX GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 373 M 7 268 M 7 268 M
Net income 2022 318 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2022 761 M 868 M 868 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 2 738 M 3 122 M 3 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 683,50 GBX
Average target price 938,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
David Nussbaum Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola Hodson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC12.98%3 155
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.22%170 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.60%83 201
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.71%82 240
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.87%67 583
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.43%65 664