Drax : 31 December 2020 - Drax to welcome 2021 with cooling tower projection

Drax Power Station will today signal the end of 2020 by projecting a Happy New Year message onto one of its 12 cooling towers.

The projection coincides with sustainable biomass generation in the UK hitting a new record, generating 3.6 GW during yesterday's peak electricity demand, beating the previous record of 3.54 GW, set on 9th of December.

The message will be projected from 5pm - 2am today and 5pm - 10pm on New Year's Day.

Photos below from a recent test

Biomass record