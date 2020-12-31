Log in
DRAX GROUP PLC

Drax : 31 December 2020 - Drax to welcome 2021 with cooling tower projection

12/31/2020 | 11:45am EST
Drax Power Station will today signal the end of 2020 by projecting a Happy New Year message onto one of its 12 cooling towers.

The projection coincides with sustainable biomass generation in the UK hitting a new record, generating 3.6 GW during yesterday's peak electricity demand, beating the previous record of 3.54 GW, set on 9th of December.

The message will be projected from 5pm - 2am today and 5pm - 10pm on New Year's Day.

Photos below from a recent test

Biomass record

Drax Group plc published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

