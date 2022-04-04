Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Drax Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
  Report
04/04 11:35:03 am EDT
805.5 GBX   +3.87%
05:38pDRAX : CEO Will Gardiner responds to IPCC report
PU
03/31Metka - MYTILINEOS undertakes the development of 3 OCGTs for Drax
AQ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good job figures cheer investors
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Drax : CEO Will Gardiner responds to IPCC report

04/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Drax CEO Will Gardiner said:

"The latest IPCC report clearly states the critical role for sustainable biomass and the need for carbon removals from technologies such as BECCS to meet global climate targets. It's time to put words into action and begin scaling up these important technologies.

"We support the report's increased focus on sustainability and agree that it's vital that the feedstocks used deliver climate, environmental and social benefits and we're confident that this is aligned with the biomass we're using."

Disclaimer

Drax Group plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:36:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 841 M 7 662 M 7 662 M
Net income 2022 260 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2022 809 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 3 223 M 4 229 M 4 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart DRAX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Drax Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 805,50 GBX
Average target price 784,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
David Nussbaum Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola Hodson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC28.18%4 068
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.19%168 372
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.55%86 860
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.08%78 584
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.9.89%69 985
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.76%69 529