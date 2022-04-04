Drax : CEO Will Gardiner responds to IPCC report

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said:
"The latest IPCC report clearly states the critical role for sustainable biomass and the need for carbon removals from technologies such as BECCS to meet global climate targets. It's time to put words into action and begin scaling up these important technologies.
"We support the report's increased focus on sustainability and agree that it's vital that the feedstocks used deliver climate, environmental and social benefits and we're confident that this is aligned with the biomass we're using."
