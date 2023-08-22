The events, occurring every Wednesday and Thursday, have been attend by hundreds of local families. The final sessions will occur on the 23rd and 24th of August and the 30th and 31st.

Parents and children have been able to participate in a variety of fun activities run by Drax's Skylark Centre visitors team including making bubble art, constructing water runs, making foil boats, bubble wands, woodland walks, water quizzes and 'sink or float' experiments with fruits and vegetables.[Link]

The Skylark Centre hosts many free events throughout the year for the local community and the annual summer programme is a key part of Drax Power Station's community calendar.

The nature reserve was developed by Drax in the early 1970s, it is now home to a variety of wildlife and is also a valuable educational resource for schools, colleges and local nature groups.

Nick Robinson, Community and Education Team Leader at Drax Power Station, said:

"The summer family events at the Skylark Centre are an annual highlight for our team. It is fantastic to see parents and children of all ages making a splash participating in our water themed activities and enjoying the natural surrounds of the centre. There will be plenty more great events coming up in the next few months, including Halloween and Christmas, and we look forward to seeing everyone again then."

ENDS

Pic caption 1: Sink or float experiment lead by education officer Leigh Hogan, pictured with Kirsty Swales and son Ted (7).

Pic caption 2: Freyja Waddington (4) makes some blow art.

Andy Low

Media Manager

E: [email protected]

T: 07841 068 415

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of renewable electricity generation assets in England and Scotland. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies five percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe. It is also where Drax is piloting the groundbreaking negative emissions technology BECCS within its CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage) Incubation Area.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan.

The Group also aims to build on its BECCS innovation at Drax Power Station with a target to deliver 4 million tonnes of negative CO2 emissions each year from new-build BECCS outside of the UK by 2030 and is currently developing models for North American and European markets.

The Group has 19 operational pellet plants and developments with nameplate production capacity of around 5 million tonnes a year.

Drax is targeting 8 million tonnes of production capacity by 2030, which will require the development of over 3 million tonnes of new biomass pellet production capacity. The pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably managed working forests and are supplied to third party customers in Europe and Asia for the generation of renewable power.

Drax's pellet plants supply biomass used at its own power station in North Yorkshire, England to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses, and also to customers in Europe and Asia.

Drax supplies renewable electricity to UK businesses, offering a range of energy-related services including energy optimisation, as well as electric vehicle strategy and management.

To find out more go to the website energy.drax.com

To find out more information about the Drax Foundation go to the website www.drax.com/community