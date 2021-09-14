Drax : UK renewable energy supplier Haven Power changes name to Drax

Haven Power was acquired by Drax Group in 2009 and supplies more than 20,000 large industrial and commercial customers with renewables-sourced electricity.

With the rebrand, Drax aims to partner with its business customers to support them in achieving their sustainability goals and to help them optimise their energy use, reduce carbon emissions, and minimise costs.

Drax plans to deploy bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at its power station in North Yorkshire. This will remove 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year by 2030, it said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)