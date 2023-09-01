The deal completed on 31 August 2023 and BMM is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Drax Group PLC.

BMM, who specialise in the installation and maintenance of electric vehicle (EV) charge points, have been Drax's primary installation partner since 2018. Together the companies have electrified the fleets of businesses including FI Real Estate, SES Water and Travis Perkins.

The acquisition of BMM will strengthen Drax's end-to-end charging proposition to UK businesses as well as demonstrating its commitment to supporting them achieve their Net Zero ambitions.

BMM was founded in 2013 by Terry and Mark Mohammed and has enjoyed significant growth to become one of the UK's leading EV charge point installation firms. To date, BMM has installed over 13 thousand EV charge points.

Adam Hall, Drax and Terry Mohammed, BMM Energy Solutions

"Businesses who are serious about sustainability need to electrify their fleet and offer on-site charging for employees. The acquisition of BMM means we now offer a complete end-to-end journey - from vehicle suitability assessments through to charge point installation, operation and maintenance. We're looking forward to welcoming the BMM team to Drax and working together to grow the combined business."

"We're excited about joining Drax, and this deal is the next great step in our growth journey. Integrating our installation and maintenance skills into the business will ensure that Drax's clients can benefit for years to come."

BMM's management and staff will join the Drax team and continue to operate from BMM's existing sites in the UK - Airdrie, Scotland and Gatwick, South East England. Drax and BMM have plans to look at opening other locations in the future to effectively service the evolving needs of their customers.

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of renewable electricity generation assets in England and Scotland. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies five percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe. It is also where Drax is piloting the groundbreaking negative emissions technology BECCS within its CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage) Incubation Area.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan.

The Group also aims to build on its BECCS innovation at Drax Power Station with a target to deliver 4 million tonnes of negative CO2 emissions each year from new-build BECCS outside of the UK by 2030 and is currently developing models for North American and European markets.

The Group has 19 operational pellet plants and developments with nameplate production capacity of around 5 million tonnes a year.

Drax is targeting 8 million tonnes of production capacity by 2030, which will require the development of over 3 million tonnes of new biomass pellet production capacity. The pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably managed working forests and are supplied to third party customers in Europe and Asia for the generation of renewable power.

Drax's pellet plants supply biomass used at its own power station in North Yorkshire, England to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses, and also to customers in Europe and Asia.

Drax supplies renewable electricity to UK businesses, offering a range of energy-related services including energy optimisation, as well as electric vehicle strategy and management.

To find out more go to the website energy.drax.com

To find out more information about the Drax Foundation go to the website www.drax.com/community