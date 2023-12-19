The foodbanks receiving this support serve communities close to Drax sites in England, Scotland, Canada and the USA, providing essential supplies to hundreds of people in these countries who are struggling with the cost of living.

Shona King, Drax Group Head of Community, said:

"Drax has a long history of charitable giving and supporting the communities where we operate. We are on track to donate nearly £3m to good causes during 2023.

"Christmas can be a challenging time of year for individuals and families and it is important that companies do what they can to help people. We hope that these donations will provide much needed support to foodbanks across England, Scotland, Canada and the USA to meet the demand for their services."

[Link]

A combined total of £32,000 has been donated to foodbanks near Drax sites in England including:

Bow Food Bank near to Drax's London head office

2 Rivers Community Pantry and Selby Community Fridge close to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire

The Hope Centre, Kettering District Foodbank and Weston Favel Centre near Opus Energy in Northampton

BME Support, St Matthews Church Top Up Shop, Love Ipswich and All Hallows Top Up Shop near to Drax Energy Solutions (DES) in Ipswich

Additionally, nearly 300 festive hampers have been prepared by DES colleagues to be distributed by Love Ipswich to vulnerable people.

Chris Hailey-Norris, Chief Executive of Up for Yorkshire, said:

"Thank you so much for the generous donation from Drax. The funding will enable us to top up the Community Fridge with essential additional food items on a weekly basis.

"The Community Fridge is a lifeline to so many families across Selby District, and a wonderful opportunity to connect people with the other support and services we can provide. Your support means so much to our organisation."

A combined total of £20,000 has been donated to foodbanks near Drax sites in Scotland including:

Hope Kitchen Oban near to Cruachan Power Station

View Park Food Bank close to Daldowie Fuel Plant

Clydesdale Food Bank by Lanark Hydro Scheme

Stepping Stones by Galloway Hydro Scheme

Catriona Petit, Service Manager at Hope Kitchen Oban, said:

"It was a welcome surprise to receive this money. People we support are finding it particularly difficult this year with the cost of living crisis and so having money that we can use to provide people with food, activities and places to meet and get involved is invaluable."

[Link]

A combined total of £39,000 or $65,000 (CAD) has been donated to foodbanks near Drax sites in Canada including:

Boys and Girls Club Okanagan Armstrong Food Bank by Armstrong Pellet Mill

Lake District Family Enhancement Society near to Burns Lake Pellet Mill

WEE Community Food Bank close to Entwistle Pellet Mill

High Level Native Friendship Centre near High Level Pellet Mill

Lumby Food Bank near to Lavington Pellet Mill

Nourish Food Bank close to Meadowbank Pellet Mill

Salvation Army close to Drax's Prince George office

Princeton Food Bank near to Princeton Pellet Mill

Salvation Army Bulkley Valley close to Smithers Pellet Mill

Greater Vancouver Food Bank by Drax's Vancouver office

Salvation Army Prince Rupert near to Westview Wood Pellet Terminal

Salvation Army Williams Lake close to Williams Lake Pellet Plant

Tamara Robinson, Director of Family Services and Community Outreach at Salvation Army Williams Lake, said:

"On behalf of The Salvation Army Williams Lake I deeply thank Drax for their incredible generosity to our community, supporting us as we serve those in need. It's because of caring hearts like yours that we are able serve in the capacity we do."

[Link]

A combined total of £21,000 or $25,000 (USD) has been donated to foodbanks near Drax sites in the USA including:

Louisiana: Food Bank of Northeast LA close to both Drax's Monroe office and Morehouse BioEnergy Food Bank of Central LA near to LaSalle BioEnergy

Mississippi: Amite River Baptist Association Food Pantry near to Amite BioEnergy

Alabama: West Alabama Food Bank close to Aliceville Pellet Plant Demopolis Food Pantry near to Demopolis Pellet Plant

Arkansas: Mainstreet Mission Food Pantry by Russellville Pellet Plant Kathy's Closet and Food Pantry near to Leola Pellet Plant



"The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Drax Biomass to provide more nutritious food to our neighbors who face hunger," said Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana Executive director Jean Toth. "Thanks to both financial and volunteer support from Drax Biomass, together we are creating a stronger, healthier community."

ENDS

Andy Low

Media Manager

E: [email protected]

T:07841 068 415

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of renewable electricity generation assets in England and Scotland. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies five percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe. It is also where Drax is piloting the groundbreaking negative emissions technology BECCS within its CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage) Incubation Area.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station - a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan.

The Group also aims to build on its BECCS innovation at Drax Power Station with a target to deliver 4 million tonnes of negative CO2 emissions each year from new-build BECCS outside of the UK by 2030 and is currently developing models for North American and European markets.

The Group has 19 operational pellet plants and developments with nameplate production capacity of around 5 million tonnes a year.

Drax is targeting 8 million tonnes of production capacity by 2030, which will require the development of over 3 million tonnes of new biomass pellet production capacity. The pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably managed working forests and are supplied to third party customers in Europe and Asia for the generation of renewable power.

Drax's pellet plants supply biomass used at its own power station in North Yorkshire, England to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses, and also to customers in Europe and Asia.

Drax supplies renewable electricity to UK businesses, offering a range of energy-related services including energy optimisation, as well as electric vehicle strategy and management.

To find out more go to the website energy.drax.com

To find out more information about the Drax Foundation go to the website www.drax.com/community