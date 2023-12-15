The donation follows over 700 Drax employees expressing their support for Movember throughout the last month, by either growing moustaches or taking photos of themselves with a fake moustache prop.

The donation will help Movember continue to campaign to raise awareness of men's mental health, rates of male suicide and of the threat of prostate and testicular cancer.

Each year Movember sees people across the globe encouraged to 'grow a mo' to show support for the charity's goals, men's health and a healthier world.

Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire had the highest number of employees across Drax Group participating in Movember activities, with over 400 colleagues, including apprentices, engineers, the senior leadership team and more, expressing their support by sharing photos and stories.

"Movember is driving much needed change and opening up vital conversations around men's health. I was proud to see so many colleagues across Drax Power Station and the wider business getting involved in supporting the organisation and hope that we can get even more colleagues involved next year.

"Drax is committed to giving back to the communities where we operate through a number of initiatives including the company's charitable entity Drax Foundation. This donation will help Movember to continue doing its critical work."

Movember has been actively campaigning for 20 years and has funded over 1,300 men's health projects around the world. It continues to conduct men's health research and transform the way health services reach and support men.

Andy Low

Media Manager

E: [email protected]

T:07841 068 415

