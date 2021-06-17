Drax : launches £500 grants for education and skills charities

Drax's Charity Committee has a dedicated fund for supporting good causes local to its operations, which include Drax Power Station near Selby and its hydro power plants in Scotland.

It accepts funding requests that will have a positive impact on the local community by supporting the company's STEM (Science Engineering Technology and Maths) education outreach work and improving skills and employability.

Last year, Drax provided a £636,000 support package for communities which included donating laptops to schools to support students with home schooling, free energy for small care homes and launched virtual tours and work experience programmes to keep STEM learning opportunities open during the pandemic.

Drax also contributed to the Two Ridings Community Foundation to help people in Snaith and Rawcliffe, near Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, after their homes were devastated by flooding, as well as making donations to local foodbanks.

'Drax has a long history of supporting the communities local to its operations. It's vital that businesses like Drax play their part in boosting education and employability so people are equipped with the relevant skills to support a green economy.

'We welcome applications from organisations which share Drax's aims of boosting social mobility or improving the local area.'

'We are grateful to Drax for its ongoing support for education and skills - it makes a real difference to the students' experience which is so important - especially during the challenges of the last year. We've used the latest funding to further develop our children's hands-on science experiences by purchasing five data loggers to help the children collect and learn more about data.'

Charities and community organisations local to Drax's operations which support STEM and education outreach, skills and employability, or which work to improve local communities, can apply for up to £500 per year from Drax.

Drax has transformed itself into the largest decarbonisation project in Europe, having converted the power station in North Yorkshire to use sustainable biomass instead of coal and plans to go further with bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) - a negative emissions technology which can permanently remove CO 2 from the atmosphere.

To request an application form, email [email protected]or fill out an enquiry form on the Drax website.

