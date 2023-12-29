Drax has transformed Drax Power Station into the UK's largest single site generator of renewable power, having converted four of its generating units to use sustainable biomass. Drax now produces 11% of Britain's renewable electricity - enough for millions of homes and businesses. Recently published researchby Oxford Economics found the power station contributed £358m to the economy of Yorkshire and the Humber, with 2,580 jobs supported by the plant in the region.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director, Drax Power Station, said:

"On behalf of Drax, I'd like to wish everyone a happy and safe start to the new year."

"Drax Power Station has undergone tremendous transformation since first opening its doors in 1973. We welcome the start of 2024, which will mark a significant milestone for us as we celebrate 50 years of Drax Power Station and its remarkable journey to becoming the largest single site renewable generator in the UK."

Drax has ambitious plans for Drax Power Station in coming years, including plans to deliver bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) on two of the existing generating units. The development of BECCS at the Selby plant could see up to 10,000 jobs supported at the project's peak, creating new skills and helping position the UK and the Humber as a world leader in carbon removal technology.

Once operational BECCS at Drax will be able to permanently remove 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, helping the UK reach both its 2035 emissions and net zero targets.

The 'Happy New Year' message will be visible from 5pm on the 31stof December 2023 through midnight on the 1stof January 2024.

A festive 'Happy New Year' greeting projected onto a cooling tower at Drax Power Station in Selby, UK

About Drax

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity - electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visitwww.drax.com

