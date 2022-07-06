Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Drax Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   GB00B1VNSX38

DRAX GROUP PLC

(DRX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-06 am EDT
624.50 GBX   -1.96%
01:59pUK power generator Drax to provide "winter contingency" service
RE
06/16DRAX : British Steel forges new partnership to support Drax's world leading carbon capture project
PU
06/08DRAX : Cost of turning off UK wind farms reached record high in 2021
PU
UK power generator Drax to provide "winter contingency" service

07/06/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
Electricity pylons are seen in Wellingborough

(Reuters) - Drax Group Plc said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with National Grid at the British government's request and now the power generator's two coal-fired units will be available to provide a "winter contingency" service.

The units will be used for the UK power system from October until the end of March next year and only operate if and when instructed to do so by electricity and gas utility major National Grid, Drax said.

The units will not generate commercially for the duration of the agreement.

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Twitter earlier on Wednesday that Drax had agreed to keep its coal-fired power plant online this winter if needed.

Under the terms of the agreement with National Grid, Drax will be paid a fee for the service and compensated for costs incurred, including coal costs.

Drax also said it will provide high levels of renewable electricity generation in the UK throughout this winter.

The company expects 2022 adjusted core profit to be slightly above the top end of analysts' expected range of 584 million pounds to 635 million pounds ($697.1 million-$758 million).

($1 = 0.8377 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRAX GROUP PLC -1.96% 624.5 Delayed Quote.5.29%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.69% 1084 Delayed Quote.0.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 702 M 6 788 M 6 788 M
Net income 2022 272 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 802 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,42x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 2 551 M 3 037 M 3 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends DRAX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Dwight Daniel Willard Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Keith Skelton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
David Nussbaum Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola Hodson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAX GROUP PLC5.29%3 037
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.26%155 412
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.37%81 871
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.65%75 248
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.74%65 909
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.11%64 511