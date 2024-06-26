Vigor3912S shares the same features as Vigor3912, including a 2GHz Quad-Core CPU to meet bandwidth-demanding networks and 8x configurable WAN/LAN ports, providing more flexibility for network deployment. What sets the Vigor3912S apart is its 256GB SSD storage and compatibility with Linux applications via Docker, such as Suricata and VigorConnect. This feature enables users to easily install and run powerful software directly on Vigor3912S, eliminating the need for extra computers to install servers.

Vigor3912 Series - 6 Gigabit Ethernet WANs

- 2 10G SFP+ WANs

- 1000k NAT Sessions

- 500 Concurrent VPN

- 8GB RAM (DDR4)

- Built-in 256GB SSD Storage (optional)