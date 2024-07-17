The router is equipped with a 5G modem and is compatible with Category 19, delivering high-speed mobile connectivity for internet or VPN access. The Vigor2865L-5G Series also supports variants of ADSL, VDSL, and the Supervectoring profile 35b. It integrates various advanced features, such as VPN, SPI firewall, content filtering, and bandwidth management. The series includes models with built-in 11ax WiFi.
- Built-in 35b/VDSL/ADSL & LTE Modem
- 60k NAT Sessions
- 32 Concurrent VPN
- Built-in 11ax WLAN (optional)
