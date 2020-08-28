MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DRB-HICOM NETS RM4.74b REVENUE IN 1H2020

Q2 performance impacted by COVID-19 lockdown

SHAH ALAM, Friday, 28 August 2020 - DRB-HICOM Berhad's ("DRB-HICOM", "Group") revenue in the first half of financial year 2020 ("1H2020") has come in at RM4.74 billion, once again led by the Group's Automotive Sector. For the period under review, the Group's loss before tax was RM551.11 million.

In the quarter ended 30 June 2020 ("Q2"), DRB-HICOM's revenue was RM2.00 billion, while a pre-tax loss of RM365.80 million was registered. These numbers reflect the impact of the COVID-19 movement control order that is now in its fifth month. Specific to Q2, full economic activities only started to resume in mid-May upon the gradual reopening of the economy announced by the Government.

Apart from the impact of the lesser working days in the quarter, the Group was also affected by the modification loss recorded by Bank Muamalat arising from the financing moratorium that was introduced by the Government to ease the burden of the rakyat, apart from impairment loss of certain fixed assets.

There is no year-on-year quarterly comparison for DRB-HICOM in the current financial year, due to the change of its financial year end to December, from March previously.

SECTORAL ANALYSIS

DRB-HICOM's Automotive Sector revenue in 1H2020 was RM2.87 billion. Automotive sales were boosted by the sales tax exemption announced by the Government in early June, which will be in effect until December 2020. The Group's automotive brands represent some 33% of the total industry volume in Malaysia.

The Services Sector recorded revenue of RM1.70 billion in 1H2020, with Pos Malaysia boosting their parcel delivery numbers in the period as Malaysians adjusted their