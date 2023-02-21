Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. DRB-HICOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRBHCOM   MYL1619OO005

DRB-HICOM

(DRBHCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRB HICOM : Year202320222021202020192018201720162015201420132012201120102009 21 February 2023 21 February 2023 Year202320222021202020192018201720162015201420132012201120102009 UNCODE.initRow(document.getElementById("script-195338"));

02/21/2023 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We at DRB-HICOM pride ourselves with having a powerfully honest relationship with the media, whereby our transparency enables our media partners to clearly communicate our position to the public and the nation.

Like any strong partnership built on honesty and clarity, this collaboration allows DRB-HICOM to weather all challenges with the support of well-informed and confident investors and supporters. We intend to maintain that kind of high-level relationship at all times.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DRB-HICOM Bhd published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DRB-HICOM
04:40aDrb Hicom : Year202320222021202020192018201720162015201420132012201120102009 21 February 2..
PU
2022Malaysian Tycoon Reportedly Weighs Options for DRB-Hicom
CI
2022DRB-HICOM Berhad Announces Resignation of Cik Sharifah Sofia Binti Syed Mokhtar Shah as..
CI
2022DRB-Hicom Swings to Profit in Q3; Shares Soar 6%
MT
2022DRB-HICOM Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Drb Hicom : Records rm483.12m pbt in first nine months of fy2022 following continued stron..
PU
2022DRB-Hicom Unit, Petromin Form JV for Aftersales Business in Malaysia
MT
2022Drb Hicom : Seals collaboration with petromin to venture into vehicle aftersales servicing
PU
2022DRB-HICOM Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
2022DRB-Hicom's Unit, Solaroo Systems Tie Up; DRB-Hicom's Shares Rally 9%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 110 M 3 185 M 3 185 M
Net income 2022 246 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 3 345 M 755 M 755 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart DRB-HICOM
Duration : Period :
DRB-HICOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRB-HICOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,73 MYR
Average target price 1,85 MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faisal Albar bin Ali Rethza Albar Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Aminah binti Othman Group Director-Finance
Zulkiflee bin Ariffin Chairman
Shaharul Farez bin Hassan COO-Properties, Concession & Corporate Planning
Jezilee bin Mohamad Ramli Chief Operating Officer-Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRB-HICOM8.12%755
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.97%192 893
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.94%85 603
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.98%82 163
BMW AG19.54%68 087
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206