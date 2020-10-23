23 October 2020

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees Changes to the board committees DRDGOLD LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1895/000926/06) ISIN: ZAE000058723 JSE share code: DRD NYSE trading symbol: DRD ('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company') CHANGES TO THE BOARD COMMITTEES In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders of DRDGOLD ('Shareholders') are hereby advised that with effect from 22 October 2020, pursuant to good corporate governance, the board of directors of the Company ('Board') has decided to restructure the Company´s Audit and Risk Committee, and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee and has established 4 (four) separate committees ('Restructure'). As a result of the Restructure, Shareholders are advised of the following changes: Audit Committee - Mr Johan Holtzhausen (chair), Ms Prudence Lebina and Mr Jean Nel will continue to serve as members, with Ms Charmel Flemming being appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee. Risk Committee - Ms Lebina and Mr Nel will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming, Mr Timothy Cumming, and Mr Niel Pretorius being appointed as new members of the Risk Committee; and - Mr Holtzhausen will step down as a member and chair of the Risk Committee and Ms Lebina will succeed him as the chair of the Risk Committee. Remuneration Committee ('Remco') - Ms Thoko Mnyango and Mr Edmund Jeneker will continue to serve as members, whilst Ms Lebina and Mr Geoffrey Campbell will step down as members of the Remco; - Messrs Nel, Holtzhausen and Cumming have been appointed as new members; and - Mr Nel will succeed Ms Mnyango as the chair of the Remco. Nominations Committee ('Nomco') - Messrs Campbell (chair) and Jeneker and Ms Lebina will continue to serve as members, with Messrs Holtzhausen and Cumming being appointed as new members of the Nomco; and - Ms Mnyango will step down as a member of the Nomco. Social and Ethics Committee ('S&E Committee') - Mr Jeneker (chair) and Ms Mnyango will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming and Mr Riaan Davel being appointed as new members of the S&E Committee; and - Mr Pretorius will step down as a member of the S&E Committee. Johannesburg 23 October 2020 Sponsor One Capital Date: 23-10-2020 08:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.