DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees

23 October 2020
DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company')
CHANGES TO THE BOARD COMMITTEES
In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders of
DRDGOLD ('Shareholders') are hereby advised that with effect from 22 October 2020, pursuant to
good corporate governance, the board of directors of the Company ('Board') has decided to restructure
the Company´s Audit and Risk Committee, and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee and has
established 4 (four) separate committees ('Restructure'). As a result of the Restructure, Shareholders
are advised of the following changes:
Audit Committee
- Mr Johan Holtzhausen (chair), Ms Prudence Lebina and Mr Jean Nel will continue to serve as
members, with Ms Charmel Flemming being appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee.
Risk Committee
- Ms Lebina and Mr Nel will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming, Mr Timothy
Cumming, and Mr Niel Pretorius being appointed as new members of the Risk Committee; and
- Mr Holtzhausen will step down as a member and chair of the Risk Committee and Ms Lebina
will succeed him as the chair of the Risk Committee.
Remuneration Committee ('Remco')
- Ms Thoko Mnyango and Mr Edmund Jeneker will continue to serve as members, whilst Ms
Lebina and Mr Geoffrey Campbell will step down as members of the Remco;
- Messrs Nel, Holtzhausen and Cumming have been appointed as new members; and
- Mr Nel will succeed Ms Mnyango as the chair of the Remco.
Nominations Committee ('Nomco')
- Messrs Campbell (chair) and Jeneker and Ms Lebina will continue to serve as members, with
Messrs Holtzhausen and Cumming being appointed as new members of the Nomco; and
- Ms Mnyango will step down as a member of the Nomco.
Social and Ethics Committee ('S&E Committee')
- Mr Jeneker (chair) and Ms Mnyango will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming and
Mr Riaan Davel being appointed as new members of the S&E Committee; and
- Mr Pretorius will step down as a member of the S&E Committee.
Johannesburg
23 October 2020
Sponsor
One Capital
Date: 23-10-2020 08:15:00
