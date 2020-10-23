Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DRDGOLD Limited    DRD

DRDGOLD LIMITED

(DRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:35am EDT

23 October 2020

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees 

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees
Changes to the board committees

DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company')

CHANGES TO THE BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders of
DRDGOLD ('Shareholders') are hereby advised that with effect from 22 October 2020, pursuant to
good corporate governance, the board of directors of the Company ('Board') has decided to restructure
the Company´s Audit and Risk Committee, and the Remuneration and Nominations Committee and has
established 4 (four) separate committees ('Restructure'). As a result of the Restructure, Shareholders
are advised of the following changes:

Audit Committee
   - Mr Johan Holtzhausen (chair), Ms Prudence Lebina and Mr Jean Nel will continue to serve as
     members, with Ms Charmel Flemming being appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee.

Risk Committee
    - Ms Lebina and Mr Nel will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming, Mr Timothy
      Cumming, and Mr Niel Pretorius being appointed as new members of the Risk Committee; and
    - Mr Holtzhausen will step down as a member and chair of the Risk Committee and Ms Lebina
      will succeed him as the chair of the Risk Committee.

Remuneration Committee ('Remco')
   - Ms Thoko Mnyango and Mr Edmund Jeneker will continue to serve as members, whilst Ms
     Lebina and Mr Geoffrey Campbell will step down as members of the Remco;
   - Messrs Nel, Holtzhausen and Cumming have been appointed as new members; and
   - Mr Nel will succeed Ms Mnyango as the chair of the Remco.

Nominations Committee ('Nomco')
   - Messrs Campbell (chair) and Jeneker and Ms Lebina will continue to serve as members, with
     Messrs Holtzhausen and Cumming being appointed as new members of the Nomco; and
   - Ms Mnyango will step down as a member of the Nomco.

Social and Ethics Committee ('S&E Committee')
   - Mr Jeneker (chair) and Ms Mnyango will continue to serve as members with Ms Flemming and
     Mr Riaan Davel being appointed as new members of the S&E Committee; and
   - Mr Pretorius will step down as a member of the S&E Committee.


Johannesburg
23 October 2020

Sponsor
One Capital

Date: 23-10-2020 08:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DRDGOLD LIMITED
02:35aDRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Changes to the board committees
PU
09/22DRDGOLD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/04DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
09/02DRDGOLD : declares 35 SA cents per share final dividend 13th successive year of ..
AQ
09/01DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Condensed consolidated reviewed provisional results for ..
PU
08/27DRDGOLD : expects almost sevenfold rise in EPS for FY2020
AQ
08/26DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Trading statement and further operational update for the..
PU
08/06DRDGOLD : Operating update 9% increase in gold production for FY2020
AQ
08/05South African rand recovers after slipping to two-month low, stocks rise
RE
08/05DRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 062 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart DRDGOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DRDGOLD Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRDGOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 12,42 $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Charles Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adriaan Jacobus Davel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Abel Jeneker Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Johan Andries Holtzhausen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRDGOLD LIMITED142.11%1 062
NEWMONT CORPORATION39.33%49 423
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION49.09%48 687
POLYUS136.97%29 425
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.68.43%22 218
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.33%19 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group