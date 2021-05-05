5 May 2021

DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Operating update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 Operating update for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 DRDGOLD LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1895/000926/06) ISIN: ZAE000058723 JSE share code: DRD NYSE trading symbol: DRD ('DRDGOLD' or the 'Company') OPERATING UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 The operating update of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 is as follows: Quarter ended Quarter ended 31 MAR 2021 31 DEC 2020 % change Production Gold produced kg 1,382 1,470 -6% oz 44,433 47,262 -6% Gold sold kg 1,363 1,484 -8% oz 43,822 47,712 -8% Ore milled Metric (000't) 7,272 7,073 3% Yield Metric (g/t) 0.190 0.208 -9% Price and costs Average gold price received R per kg 857,895 947,056 -9% US$ per oz 1,785 1,888 -5% Adjusted EBITDA * Rm 371.7 571.0 -35% US$m 25.7 37.0 -31% Cash operating costs R/t 102 108 -6% US$/t 7 7 - Cash operating costs R per kg 549,817 532,480 3% US$ per oz 1,144 1,062 8% All-in sustaining costs ** R per kg 645,488 607,210 6% US$ per oz 1,343 1,211 11% All-in costs ** R per kg 654,072 628,571 4% US$ per oz 1,361 1,253 9% Capital expenditure Sustaining Rm 77.8 68.4 14% US$m 5.2 4.4 18% Non-sustaining/growth Rm - 13.3 -100% US$m - 0.9 -100% Average R/US$ exchange rate 14.95 15.60 -4% Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies * Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ('Adjusted EBITDA') may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance and liquidity. ** All-in cost definitions based on the guidance note on non-GAAP Metrics issued by the World Gold Council on 27 June 2013. Gold production decreased by 6% from the previous quarter to 1,382kg primarily due to a 9% decrease in yield despite a 3% increase in tonnage throughput. Gold sold decreased by 8%. As a result of the above, the cash operating costs per kilogram of gold sold increased by 3% from the previous quarter to R549,817/kg. The cash operating costs per ton of material processed decreased by 6% to R102/t. All-in sustaining costs per kilogram and all-in costs per kilogram were R645,488/kg and R654,072/kg, respectively, increasing quarter on quarter mainly due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditure. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 35% from the previous quarter to R371.7 million primarily due to an 8% decrease in gold sold and a 9% decrease in the average Rand gold price received of R857,895/kg. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by R3.7 million to R2,165.7 million as at 31 March 2021 (31 December 2020: R2,169.4 million) after paying the interim cash dividend of R341.8 million for the six months ended 31 December 2020. External borrowings remained at Rnil as at 31 March 2021 (31 December 2020: Rnil). The cash generated during the current quarter will, inter alia, be applied towards the Company´s extended capital expenditure programme for the year ending 30 June 2021. Despite the capital expenditure planned for the year, the Company remains in a favourable position to, in the absence of unforeseen events, consider declaring a final cash dividend in or around August 2021. The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an earnings forecast. The financial information provided is the responsibility of the directors of DRDGOLD, and such information has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company´s auditors. Johannesburg 5 May 2021 Sponsor One Capital