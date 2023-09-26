Delayed
Nyse
04:00:02 2023-09-25 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
8.720
USD
-2.24%
-5.63%
+17.84%
DRDGOLD : 121 Mining Online Global 26-27 September 2023
September 26, 2023 at 03:09 am EDT
WHAT WE DO
Process
Logistics
Solution
Gold produced from reprocessed
Between 25m and 30m
Permanent solution for
tailings at two distinct business
tonnes of material moved
scarred land, reversing
units in South Africa's
per annum
the environmental legacy
of mining
Witwatersrand
Original Document
Disclaimer DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2023 07:08:11 UTC.
DRDGOLD Limited is a South Africa-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily involved in the retreatment of surface gold. The Company's business includes Ergo, Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR), Hot Button Features and Resources and Reserves. Ergo business is a surface gold retreatment operation, which treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg's central business district, as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The operation comprises three plants. The Ergo and Knights plants operate as metallurgical plants. The City Deep plant operates as a pump/milling station feeding the metallurgical plants. The Company's FWGR is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields and is located near Carletonville in South Africa's Gauteng province. Mineral Resources consist of sand dumps, slimes dams and silted areas and dams.
Average target price
17.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+94.95% Consensus