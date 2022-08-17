DRDGOLD : Trading Statement And Trading Update For The Year Ended 30 June 2022 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of SouthAfrica)
(Registration number:1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
("
DRDGOLD
" or the "
Company
" or the "
Group
")
TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
DRDGOLDisintheprocessoffinalisingitsresultsfortheyearended30June2022("
CurrentReportingPeriod
").
DRDGOLD's production guidancefor the Current Reporting Periodwas between 160 000 and 180000 ounces of gold ata
cash operatingcostof R600 000/kg,with plannedcapital investmentof R600million. Forthe CurrentReporting Period,
DRDGOLDproduced183 902ouncesofgoldatacashoperatingcostofR600,875/kg,withacapitalinvestmentof
R584.1 million.
Intermsofparagraph3.4(b)oftheJSELimitedListingsRequirements,companiesarerequiredtopublishatrading
statement assoonas theyare satisfied,with areasonable degreeofcertainty,thatthe financialresultsforthe current
reporting period will differ by at least 20%from the financial results ofthe previous correspondingperiod.
Shareholders are accordinglyadvised that the Company has reasonablecertainty that it will report:
-earnings per share ("
EPS
") of between114.4 centsand 148.0 cents compared to168.4 cents for theyear ended
30 June 2021 ("
Previous Corresponding Period
"), being a decrease of between32% and 12%; and
-headline earnings pershare ("
HEPS
") ofbetween 113.6cents and147.2 centscompared to168.4 centsfor the
Previous CorrespondingPeriod, being a decrease of between33% and 13%.
Theexpected decreasesin EPSandHEPS forthe CurrentReporting Periodcompared tothePrevious Corresponding
Period are due mainly to movementsin,
inter alia
, the following items:
1.Revenue
For thereclamation operations owned andmanaged byDRDGOLD,being ErgoMining Proprietary Limited("
Ergo
") and
Far West Gold Recoveries ProprietaryLimited ("
FWGR
"), revenue decreased by R150.5million, or 3%, to R5,118.5 million
(2021:R5,269.0 million).
Ergo'srevenuedecreasedbyR238.1million,or6%,toR3,704.9million(2021: R3,943.0 million), duemainlytoa3%
decrease in the Randgold price receivedand a 3% decreasein gold sold.The decrease in goldsold resulted from a4%
decrease in volume throughputoffset by a 1% increase in yield.
FWGR'srevenueincreasedbyR87.6million,or7%,toR1,413.6million(2021:R1,326.0million)duemainlytoa9%
increase in gold sold.The increase in gold sold resulted from an8% increase in yield,notwithstanding volume throughput
decreasing by 1%.
2.Cash operating costs
The impactof thedecrease inrevenue onearnings andheadline earnings wasfurther impactedby anincrease incash
operating costsofR391.1 million,or13%, toR3,463.8 million(2021:R3,072.7 million).Theincreases incostsatboth
operations were mainly causedby above inflationary increasesin the costs of key consumables,diesel, steel and cyanide.
At Ergo, cash operating costs increasedby R343.3 million, or 13%,to R3,009.8 million (2021:R2,666.5 million).
At FWGR, cash operating costs increasedby R47.8 million, or 12%, toR454.0 million (2021: R406.2million).
3.Liquidity
As at30 June2022, DRDGOLD'scash andcash equivalentswas R2,525.6million (2021:R2,180.0 million),with arevolving
credit facility withABSA BankLimited ofR200 million, availableif needed. Duringthe Current ReportingPeriod, DRDGOLD