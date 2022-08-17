DRDGOLD : Trading Statement And Trading Update For The Year Ended 30 June 2022 - Form 6-K

to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 99.1

DRDGOLD LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of SouthAfrica)

(Registration number:1895/000926/06)

ISIN: ZAE000058723

JSE share code: DRD

NYSE trading symbol: DRD

("

DRDGOLD

" or the "

Company

" or the "

Group

")

TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

DRDGOLDisintheprocessoffinalisingitsresultsfortheyearended30June2022("

CurrentReportingPeriod

").

DRDGOLD's production guidancefor the Current Reporting Periodwas between 160 000 and 180000 ounces of gold ata

cash operatingcostof R600 000/kg,with plannedcapital investmentof R600million. Forthe CurrentReporting Period,

DRDGOLDproduced183 902ouncesofgoldatacashoperatingcostofR600,875/kg,withacapitalinvestmentof

R584.1 million.

Intermsofparagraph3.4(b)oftheJSELimitedListingsRequirements,companiesarerequiredtopublishatrading

statement assoonas theyare satisfied,with areasonable degreeofcertainty,thatthe financialresultsforthe current

reporting period will differ by at least 20%from the financial results ofthe previous correspondingperiod.

Shareholders are accordinglyadvised that the Company has reasonablecertainty that it will report:

-earnings per share ("

EPS

") of between114.4 centsand 148.0 cents compared to168.4 cents for theyear ended

30 June 2021 ("

Previous Corresponding Period

"), being a decrease of between32% and 12%; and

-headline earnings pershare ("

HEPS

") ofbetween 113.6cents and147.2 centscompared to168.4 centsfor the

Previous CorrespondingPeriod, being a decrease of between33% and 13%.

Theexpected decreasesin EPSandHEPS forthe CurrentReporting Periodcompared tothePrevious Corresponding

Period are due mainly to movementsin,

inter alia

, the following items:

1.Revenue

For thereclamation operations owned andmanaged byDRDGOLD,being ErgoMining Proprietary Limited("

Ergo

") and

Far West Gold Recoveries ProprietaryLimited ("

FWGR

"), revenue decreased by R150.5million, or 3%, to R5,118.5 million

(2021:R5,269.0 million).

Ergo'srevenuedecreasedbyR238.1million,or6%,toR3,704.9million(2021: R3,943.0 million), duemainlytoa3%

decrease in the Randgold price receivedand a 3% decreasein gold sold.The decrease in goldsold resulted from a4%

decrease in volume throughputoffset by a 1% increase in yield.

FWGR'srevenueincreasedbyR87.6million,or7%,toR1,413.6million(2021:R1,326.0million)duemainlytoa9%

increase in gold sold.The increase in gold sold resulted from an8% increase in yield,notwithstanding volume throughput

decreasing by 1%.

2.Cash operating costs

The impactof thedecrease inrevenue onearnings andheadline earnings wasfurther impactedby anincrease incash

operating costsofR391.1 million,or13%, toR3,463.8 million(2021:R3,072.7 million).Theincreases incostsatboth

operations were mainly causedby above inflationary increasesin the costs of key consumables,diesel, steel and cyanide.

At Ergo, cash operating costs increasedby R343.3 million, or 13%,to R3,009.8 million (2021:R2,666.5 million).

At FWGR, cash operating costs increasedby R47.8 million, or 12%, toR454.0 million (2021: R406.2million).

3.Liquidity

As at30 June2022, DRDGOLD'scash andcash equivalentswas R2,525.6million (2021:R2,180.0 million),with arevolving

credit facility withABSA BankLimited ofR200 million, availableif needed. Duringthe Current ReportingPeriod, DRDGOLD