    DRD   US26152H3012

DRDGOLD LIMITED

(DRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-08-17 am EDT
6.130 USD   -4.07%
09:54aDRDGOLD : Trading Statement And Trading Update For The Year Ended 30 June 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03:34aDRDGOLD : Production exceeds guidance
PU
03:33aS.Africa's DRDGold sees annual profit decline as costs rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRDGOLD : Trading Statement And Trading Update For The Year Ended 30 June 2022 - Form 6-K

08/17/2022 | 09:54am EDT
to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
DRDGOLD LIMITED
Date: August 17, 2022By: /s/ Riaan Davel
Name: Riaan Davel
Title: Chief Financial Officer
Exhibit 99.1
DRDGOLD LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of SouthAfrica)
(Registration number:1895/000926/06)
ISIN: ZAE000058723
JSE share code: DRD
NYSE trading symbol: DRD
("
DRDGOLD
" or the "
Company
" or the "
Group
")
TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
DRDGOLDisintheprocessoffinalisingitsresultsfortheyearended30June2022("
CurrentReportingPeriod
").
DRDGOLD's production guidancefor the Current Reporting Periodwas between 160 000 and 180000 ounces of gold ata
cash operatingcostof R600 000/kg,with plannedcapital investmentof R600million. Forthe CurrentReporting Period,
DRDGOLDproduced183 902ouncesofgoldatacashoperatingcostofR600,875/kg,withacapitalinvestmentof
R584.1 million.
Intermsofparagraph3.4(b)oftheJSELimitedListingsRequirements,companiesarerequiredtopublishatrading
statement assoonas theyare satisfied,with areasonable degreeofcertainty,thatthe financialresultsforthe current
reporting period will differ by at least 20%from the financial results ofthe previous correspondingperiod.
Shareholders are accordinglyadvised that the Company has reasonablecertainty that it will report:
-earnings per share ("
EPS
") of between114.4 centsand 148.0 cents compared to168.4 cents for theyear ended
30 June 2021 ("
Previous Corresponding Period
"), being a decrease of between32% and 12%; and
-headline earnings pershare ("
HEPS
") ofbetween 113.6cents and147.2 centscompared to168.4 centsfor the
Previous CorrespondingPeriod, being a decrease of between33% and 13%.
Theexpected decreasesin EPSandHEPS forthe CurrentReporting Periodcompared tothePrevious Corresponding
Period are due mainly to movementsin,
inter alia
, the following items:
1.Revenue
For thereclamation operations owned andmanaged byDRDGOLD,being ErgoMining Proprietary Limited("
Ergo
") and
Far West Gold Recoveries ProprietaryLimited ("
FWGR
"), revenue decreased by R150.5million, or 3%, to R5,118.5 million
(2021:R5,269.0 million).
Ergo'srevenuedecreasedbyR238.1million,or6%,toR3,704.9million(2021: R3,943.0 million), duemainlytoa3%
decrease in the Randgold price receivedand a 3% decreasein gold sold.The decrease in goldsold resulted from a4%
decrease in volume throughputoffset by a 1% increase in yield.
FWGR'srevenueincreasedbyR87.6million,or7%,toR1,413.6million(2021:R1,326.0million)duemainlytoa9%
increase in gold sold.The increase in gold sold resulted from an8% increase in yield,notwithstanding volume throughput
decreasing by 1%.
2.Cash operating costs
The impactof thedecrease inrevenue onearnings andheadline earnings wasfurther impactedby anincrease incash
operating costsofR391.1 million,or13%, toR3,463.8 million(2021:R3,072.7 million).Theincreases incostsatboth
operations were mainly causedby above inflationary increasesin the costs of key consumables,diesel, steel and cyanide.
At Ergo, cash operating costs increasedby R343.3 million, or 13%,to R3,009.8 million (2021:R2,666.5 million).
At FWGR, cash operating costs increasedby R47.8 million, or 12%, toR454.0 million (2021: R406.2million).
3.Liquidity
As at30 June2022, DRDGOLD'scash andcash equivalentswas R2,525.6million (2021:R2,180.0 million),with arevolving
credit facility withABSA BankLimited ofR200 million, availableif needed. Duringthe Current ReportingPeriod, DRDGOLD
generated free cash flow (cash inflowfrom operating activities less cashoutflow from investing activities)of R871.6 million
and paid cash dividendsof R513.3 million. The Group remains freeof any bank debt as at 30 June 2022(2021:Rnil).
Thefinancial informationcontained inthisannouncement isthe responsibilityofthedirectors ofDRDGOLD, andsuch
information has not been reviewedor reported on by the Company'sauditors.
The condensed consolidated reviewed provisional results for theyear ended 30 June 2022 areexpected to be published
on or about 24 August 2022.
Johannesburg
17 August 2022
Sponsor
One Capital

Disclaimer

DRDGOLD Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
