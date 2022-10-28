DRDGOLD : leadership reflects on FY2022's performance and the journey to reversing the environmental impacts of mining

Details Published: Friday, 28 October 2022 17:15

Johannesburg, South Africa. 28 October 2022. DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD, NYSE: DRD) Chairman Tim Cumming, and CEO, Niël Pretorius, in their joint leadership review in the Company's Annual Integrated Report (AIR) for FY2022 released today, reflect on the Company's operating and financial performance, and on the task of remaining financially strong despite various challenges.

Stakeholders are paying ever-increasing attention to ESG, on environmental and social delivery and governance. DRDGOLD's business model of retreating mine tailings, and its commitment to sustainable development has positioned it favourably to deliver compelling value in this regard, beyond the financial. South Africa, where the Company's operations are located, has its own unique political, economic and social challenges and risks, which require appropriate, proactive mitigation and responses to ensure the Company's sustainability. It also signals the strategic need for further diversification over time.

They explain that production for the year was satisfactory, coming in at the higher end of guidance at 5 720kg. This was 3kg lower than FY2021, benefiting gold unit costs which were in line with guidance. Although the Rand gold price was down from 2021, it remained favourable and was still 30% up over five years.

They are quoted as saying, "We remain as committed as ever to our vision of playing a meaningful and growing role in the drive to roll back the environmental legacy of mining through our various strategic focus points".

DRDGOLD increased the contribution in tonnes from mechanically reclaimed material from several legacy sites which the Company took on two years ago as part of a 'loose-ends' programme to bring these sites to final clean-up in line with its stated purpose.

"A part of mining that has become very prominent in the recent past, and for good reason, is tailings storage management. Because of its potential impact on quality of life, safety and the broader environment, greater transparency and adherence to a growing body of internationally endorsed standards have become the order of the day. This year saw the introduction of an External Tailings Review Panel, replacing our former review board, and ongoing enhancement of our line-of-sight management system through interactive, digital technology," they comment.

DRDGOLD produces gold from discarded tailings using mostly grey water - a process that is waste neutral with a slight footprint in terms of potable water consumption. It removes tailings from where it was dumped, cleaning up the environment, removing a source of pollution and dust, and improving the quality of life for those who live near its workings. The land cleared this year takes the total area cleared by the Company over the past 10 years to a total area of 710 hectares.

The DRDGOLD AIR reflects in detail on the Company's performance in FY2022 against five criteria - financial, operational and growth, environmental, social, and health and safety:

From an operating profit of R1 685.1 million, free cash inflow of R871.6 million was generated

15 years of uninterrupted dividend declaration

5 720kg of gold were produced from throughput of 28.2 million tonnes at an average yield of 0.203g/t

R584.1 million was invested in capital projects

R60.3 million was spent on environmental management and 24ha of land was cleared with the National Nuclear Regulator for redevelopment

R52.9 million was spent on social and economic development

No fatalities were recorded, and the lost time injury frequency rate and reportable injury frequency rate were 1.84 and 0.66 respectively

More than 99.6% of employees and contractors fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Daggafontein TSF has been classified as a Mineral Reserve from a Mineral Resource

Commencement of Phase 1 of the solar project at Ergo

On its short-term strategic outlook (2022-2023), DRDGOLD will continue its focus on Ergo and FWGR to set up the business for the next growth phase. The business will achieve this by ensuring cash generation, cost control in a high-inflation environment and efficiency.

