Dreadnought Resources : Further High-Grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co-Zn from Orion Discovery

8 December 2021

TARRAJI-YAMPI PROJECT

FURTHER HIGH-GRADECu-Ag-Au-Co-Zn FROM ORION DISCOVERY

HIGHLIGHTS

High Grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co results from multiple holes at Orion with significant intercepts including:

• KMRC047: 12m @ 3.0% Cu, 21.4g/t Ag, 1.7g/t Au, 0.02% Co from 1m Including: 5m @ 5.9% Cu, 44.9 g/t Ag, 3.7g/t Au, 0.01% Co from 1m • KMRC039: 20m @ 1.4% Cu, 13.4g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 0.03% Co from 3m Including: 3m @ 7.6% Cu, 116g/t Ag, 2.2 g/t Au, 0.14% Co from 18m • KMRC048: 11m @ 2.2% Cu, 31.6g/t Ag, 1.1g/t Au, 0.07% Co 2.2% Znfrom 135m Including: 3m @ 2.9% Cu, 46.5g/t Ag, 0.9g/t Au, 0.05% Co, 4.3% Znfrom 141m • KMRC037: 14m @ 0.4% Cu, 31.8g/t Ag, 3.7g/t Au, 0.02% Co from 29m Including: 4m @ 0.3% Cu, 82.9g/t Ag, 10.2g/t Au, 0.04% Co from 37m • KMRC035: 13m @ 1.0% Cu, 22.4 g/t Ag, 0.6g/t Au, 0.04% Co from 29m Including: 5m @ 2.1% Cu, 50.2g/t Ag, 1.5g/t Au, 0.09% Co from 36m

Mineralisation at Orion commences from a depth of ~1m and has been confirmed to ~150m down dip and along strike for ~240m and remains open at depth and along strike.

Planning is underway for the 2022 field season to deliver Resources at Orion and Grant's Find and to undertake exploration at numerous project scale targets.

Dreadnought Resources Limited ("Dreadnought") is pleased to announce assay results from all holes drilled at Orion and other targets in the Tarraji-Yampi Project located in the West Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Drilling results have confirmed Orion as a high-grade copper (up to 12.5%), silver (up to 192.0g/t), gold (up to 34.2g/t), cobalt (up to 1.66%) and zinc (up to 4.3%) massive sulphide discovery with mineralisation commencing from just 1m under cover, extending to at least 240m along strike and 150m down dip. Orion remains open along strike and at depth. Geophysical modelling indicates the mineralised body could extend to at least 500m depth.

Dreadnought's Managing Director, Dean Tuck, commented: "Orion continues to deliver high-grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co-Znintercepts and indications to date are that we have only begun to scratch the surface. Furthermore, interpretation of the mineralisation system appears to be similar in character to the magmatic-hydrothermaldeposits in the Mt Isa region of Queensland. This will form a working hypothesis for future targeting and interpretation of results. Furthermore, we have now proven that low-impact,shallow auger drilling can be deployed to screen targets prior to RC drilling. This will also provide an invaluable tool to assist in unlocking this developing mineral province."

Figure 1: Dreadnought geologists and the Ausdrill RC drill rig crew with massive sulphide mineralisation on hole KMRC022. From L to R, Nick, Liam, Jesse, Luke, Matt and Rodney.