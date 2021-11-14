Dreadnought Resources : High-Grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co Discovery at Orion

Program at Orion Cu-Ag-Au-Co (E04/2315: 80%)

Orion consists of multiple magnetic and EM anomalies within a thick 4km long Ruins Dolerite and sediment package. A number of anomalies sit adjacent to significant cross cutting structures which could provide fluid pathways for Proterozoic Cu-Ag-Au-Co mineralisation.

During the 2021 field season 29 RC holes (3,240m) were drilled at Orion over two programs and included KMRC017 which intersected 12m @ 1.6% Cu, 31.7g/t Ag and 0.5g/t Au from 45mfrom an interval of massive to semi-massive sulphides within the Ruins Dolerite. Subsequent to drilling KMRC017, downhole and fixed loop EM survey programs modelled the anomaly at Orion to extend >400m of strike and to ~500m in depth (being the limit of the EM survey's effectiveness).

During the second program, 27 RC holes (2,904m) were drilled at Orion to test the anomaly's strike length and depth extent, as well as to test for nearby supergene mineralisation. A total of 18 holes have hit massive/semi-massive sulphides, oxide and or supergene mineralisation. Assay results from the first 6 massive/semi-massive sulphide intercepts have returned significant mineralisation including:

• KMRC022: 16m @ 2.2% Cu, 38.7g/t Ag, 6.6g/t Au, 0.40% Co from 77m Including: 2m @ <0.1% Cu, 4.8 g/t Ag, 27.6g/t Au, 1.50% Co from 77m And: 7m @ 4.7% Cu, 83.3g/t Ag, 4.9g/t Au, 0.20% Co from 82m • KMRC026: 19m @ 1.0% Cu, 23.2g/t Ag, 1.1g/t Au, 0.06% Co from 92m Including: 2m @ 2.0% Cu, 56.8g/t Ag, 5.6 g/t Au, 0.25% Co from 92m And: 3m @ 3.5% Cu, 92.9g/t Ag, 1.9g/t Au, 0.14% Co, 4.2% Znfrom 107m • KMRC019: 12m @ 1.3% Cu, 23.2g/t Ag, 1.1g/t Au, 0.06% Co from 83m • KMRC021: 14m @ 0.6% Cu, 11.3 g/t Ag, 0.3g/t Au, 0.01% Co from 43m Including: 2m @ 3.1% Cu, 68.3g/t Ag, 1.6g/t Au, 0.05% Co from 45m

Mineralisation has now been confirmed over ~240m in strike from within ~1m of surface to ~150m down dip with mineralisation remaining open along strike and at depth.