Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFH   US26154D1000

DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.

(DFH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
10.47 USD   -5.08%
04:09pDREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pDream Finders Homes Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange
GL
04:05pDream Finders Homes Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dream Finders Homes Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company”, “Dream Finders” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, today announced that it is transferring the listing of its Class A common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, October 10, 2022, under its current ticker symbol of “DFH”. The Company’s Class A common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “DFH” on the NASDAQ Capital Market until the transfer is complete. The transfer is expected to be seamless for the Company’s investors and shareholders.

“As we continue to evolve as a public company, and after careful consideration, we decided to list on the NYSE as the preferred exchange for our industry, marking a significant milestone in Dream Finders’ evolution. We look forward to joining the NYSE, which includes some of the world’s largest and most prestigious companies. We believe we are well positioned to leverage the advantages and unique offerings of the NYSE platform, ultimately delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” stated Patrick Zalupski, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders.

“We are delighted to welcome national home builder Dream Finders Homes to our NYSE community of icons and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman, NYSE Group.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, with industry-leading returns on shareholders’ equity. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and the DC Metro area. Through its mortgage and title joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com     
Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

Anabel Fernandez – Chief Financial Officer
Robert Riva – General Counsel


All news about DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.
04:09pDREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing ..
AQ
04:06pDream Finders Homes Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New Yo..
GL
04:05pDream Finders Homes Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New Yo..
AQ
09/14Dream Finders Homes Chief Accounting Officer John O. Blanton Resigns
MT
09/14DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/26NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Cautious Open -2-
DJ
08/25BofA Securities Lifts Dream Finders Homes to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target to..
MT
08/04DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/04DREAM FINDERS HOMES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 269 M - -
Net income 2022 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 023 M 1 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,03 $
Average target price 13,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick O. Zalupski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorena Anabel Fernandez Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
J. Douglas Moran Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
William Hampton Walton Independent Director
Justin William Udelhofen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.-43.29%1 023
D.R. HORTON, INC.-34.22%24 789
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.38%13 939
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.69%11 451
PULTEGROUP, INC.-31.18%9 107
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.93%5 704