    DFH   US26154D1000

DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.

(DFH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-06-17 am EDT
10.24 USD   -13.37%
10:13aDREAM FINDERS HOMES : Releases Investor Relations Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
10:06aDREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06aDream Finders Homes Releases Investor Relations Presentation
GL
Dream Finders Homes : Releases Investor Relations Presentation - Form 8-K

06/17/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Dream Finders Homes Releases Investor Relations Presentation

Jacksonville, Fla. - June 17, 2022 - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the "Company", "Dream Finders" or "DFH") (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, announced today the release of its investor presentation accessible directly via the Company's Investor Relations Website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.
About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, with industry-leading returns on shareholders' equity. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and the DC Metro area. Through its mortgage and title joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com
Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

Anabel Fernandez - Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Brown - Treasurer

Disclaimer

Dream Finders Homes Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 395 M - -
Net income 2022 273 M - -
Net Debt 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 096 M 1 096 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 21,7%
Managers and Directors
Patrick O. Zalupski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorena Anabel Fernandez Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
J. Douglas Moran Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
William Hampton Walton Independent Director
Justin William Udelhofen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC.-39.23%1 096
D.R. HORTON, INC.-43.48%21 579
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.53%15 340
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-5.16%11 868
PULTEGROUP, INC.-36.55%8 619
PERSIMMON PLC-32.35%7 598