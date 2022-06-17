Dream Finders Homes : Releases Investor Relations Presentation - Form 8-K

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, with industry-leading returns on shareholders' equity. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and the DC Metro area. Through its mortgage and title joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.
Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com
Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com
Dream Finders Homes Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:12:02 UTC.