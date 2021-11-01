2021 Q3 Report

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

(All dollar amounts in our tables are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit and per unit amounts, unless otherwise stated)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of, and reflects all material events up to, November 1, 2021, the date on which this MD&A was approved by the Board of Trustees.

When we refer to terms such as "we", "us" and "our", we are referring to the Trust, Dream Impact Master LP (formerly Dream Alternatives Master LP) ("MPCT LP") and its subsidiaries. When we refer to "unitholders" we are referring to holders of the units of the Trust.

1. OVERVIEW AND OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 OVERVIEW OF THE TRUST

Dream Impact Trust ("Dream Impact" or the "Trust") is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Impact investing is the intention of creating measurable positive, social and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders, while generating attractive market returns. The Trust's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income. The units of the Trust are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MPCT.UN".

The Trust is managed by Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM" or the "Asset Manager"), a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp. ("Dream Unlimited" or "Dream") (TSX: DRM), which is one of Canada's leading real estate companies, with approximately $12 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. On January 1, 2018, Dream acquired control of the Trust, for accounting purposes, based on Dream's increased exposure to variable returns resulting from increased ownership through units held in the Trust and from new real estate joint venture agreements. The ultimate controlling party of the Trust is Michael Cooper, President and Chief Responsible Officer of DAM and Dream. As of

September 30, 2021, Dream has a 27% ownership interest in Dream Impact.

1.2 OUR STRATEGY AND OPERATING SEGMENTS

Our fundamental objectives are to:

Create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities;

Balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and net asset value ("NAV") (1) over time;

over time; Leverage our access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships in order to generate attractive returns for investors;

Provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and

high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and Provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis.

As at September 30, 2021, our operating segments consisted of the following:

Recurring income - comprised of a portfolio of office and commercial real estate income properties and multi-family residential assets in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") and Ottawa/Gatineau, and interest-paying mortgages and corporate loans; and

multi-family residential assets in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") and Ottawa/Gatineau, and interest-paying mortgages and corporate loans; and Development - comprised of direct and indirect investments in residential and mixed-use developments, a hospitality asset, and participating mortgage receivables.

Recurring income is important to our business as it provides stable returns in order to fund our ongoing fixed operating costs, interest and distribution. As we build out our extensive development pipeline, we intend to hold high-quality assets for the long term, which will further contribute to our sources of recurring income. Over time, as we retain our best-in-class developed income properties, we expect approximately 70% of our portfolio to be comprised of this segment.

We believe the Trust's development segment represents a portfolio of high-quality assets located in core geographic markets. These assets represent the primary source of growth for the Trust, which we expect will generate future income and cash flows over time as the projects are developed. Assets may be built for sale or built to hold for the long term. Due to the nature of development, the Trust expects fluctuations in earnings from period to period from this segment. Typically,